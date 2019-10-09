Tom Brady Reveals the NFL Record That Is Most Important to Him

Tom Brady continues to make history. This past Sunday, Brady passed Brett Favre on the all-time passing yards list which places him at third. And on Thursday against the New York Giants, Brady will likely pass Peyton Manning on the list as he only needs 18 yards to be No. 2. Along with the other record Brady has, he has put together a career like no other player in NFL history. And while on Westwood One Radio with Jim Gray, he revealed the NFL record that is the most important to him.

“Well I think the name of the game for me has always been winning, and I think that that’s the one that has and always will mean the most,” Brady said per CBS Boston. “The goal every week is to go out there and win, and I know some weeks it doesn’t always look as good as others. But the goal of the game is to win, and I’m just proud of our team and all of the accomplishments we’ve had. Winning as often as we have has made my life on Mondays a hell of a lot better. I can hardly deal with the losses, and we haven’t had nearly as many losses as we’ve had wins. So I deal with the wins a lot better.”

When it comes to the all-time passing yards mark, Brady said he wouldn’t have been able to do it had it not been the help of his teammates over the years.

“I think having a lot of perspective on things like this is where I like to come from. I don’t believe that football is an individual sport, so any individual accomplishment to me is always a team accomplishment,” Brady said. “There’s nothing you can accomplish in football without everybody else doing their job. And I think I’ve always taken the football because of that. I’m not a golfer, I don’t play tennis. You look at some of these individual sports, and yeah it’s amazing, and there’s great accomplishment, but I think the joy in sports for me is the relationships that I’ve built with my teammates, with my coaches and with the organization I’ve represented.”

Another record to watch for is touchdown passes. Brady currently has 527 touchdowns passes and he just needs 13 to pass Manning for the No. 1 spot.