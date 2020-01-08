Tom Brady Makes New Announcement About Future on Instagram

Tom Brady wasn’t expecting to deliver this message until after February. On Saturday night, the New England Patriots fell to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs which means they won’t be playing in the Super Bowl. Since the game, there has been speculation about Brady’s future with him being 42 years old and being a free agent in March.

On Wednesday morning, Brady went to Instagram to announce his future plans, with the six-time Super Bowl champion said he is looking forward to taking the field in 2020 and beyond.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable,” Brady wrote. “You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 8, 2020 at 5:50am PST

Brady also sent a message to his fans, thanking them for their support for not only the 2019 season but for the last 20 seasons he has been in New England.

“I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU!” Brady added. “After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!!

Brady continued by thanking the Patriots for believing in him. He wrote: “I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way.”

After the game on Saturday night, Brady said he had no plans to retire, so it’s not a surprise to confirm his return to the NFL. Now the question is will he be with the Patriots or with another team this fall? It would make sense for him to stay with the Patriots because he knows the system and despite coming up short this season, they will be a Super Bowl contender in 2020. But do the Patriots want him back, or will they move on to someone who is younger?

Regardless of what happens, the Patriots are in for a very interesting offseason.