Tom Brady Makes NFL History After Buccaneers Beat Seahawks in Germany

Tom Brady has set another NFL record. The star quarterback and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Germany on Sunday. And with the victory, Brady becomes the first quarterback to win an NFL in four different countries. The 45-year-old has won two games in London, one in Mexico City and collected hundreds of wins in the United States.

"It was a great atmosphere," Brady told the NFL Network, per CNN. "It felt like a pretty hyped-up game when we came out for warm-ups."It was pretty electric so I hope the German fans got what they wanted. Great win by our team, we needed it. Played against a great opponent, our defense played great and I'm glad we found a way to slug it out and win."

In the game against the Seahawks, Brady threw for 258 yards, two touchdowns and one interception with a 111 passer rating in the win. It was an important victory for the Buccaneers as they now have a one-game lead over the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South lead. Before the game, Brady was asked if he had zero regrets for returning to the NFL after retiring for 40 days.

"Zero, no. Definitely not," Brady said, per ESPN. "I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back. I don't really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity."

Brady also talked about what has frustrated him this year. "I think the frustrating part is we just haven't played to the way we're capable of playing -- that's for a number of different reasons," Brady added. "This is a very important game for us — we have a bye week after this. It gives you a chance to kind of evaluate where you're at and I'd much rather evaluate being 5-5 than being 4-6. We've got to just win this game and it'll take care of that."