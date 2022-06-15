Tom Brady Makes Fun of Peyton Manning in Latest Social Media Post

Tom Brady decided to poke fun at Peyton Manning on social media. On Twitter, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback posted a video of him using a camera from a high angle above his head, which made his forehead look big. And in the caption, Brady wrote, "The kids over on tiktok are calling this the Peyton angle. Rude!!"

Brady was implying that Manning has a big forehead, which is something Manning has dealt with during his career in the NFL. Manning made fun of his forehead when the Indianapolis Colts unveiled a statue of him back in 2017. "Let me start by thanking Ryan Feeney for sculpting a lasting reminder of my tenure as a Colt," Manning said at the time, per Broncos Wire. "Luckily for me, and even more so for our children, Ryan promised that my bronze forehead would be a little smaller and my neck a little shorter than they actually are."

The kids over on tiktok are calling this the Peyton angle 😂 Rude! pic.twitter.com/ovCdMsfgrO — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 13, 2022

Brady and Manning have taken shots at each other over the years since they had their share of battles during their careers. Brady has an 11-6 edge over Manning, but Manning has a 3-2 record over Brady in the playoffs. Combined, Brady and Manning have won nine Super Bowls eight MVPs and six Super Bowl MVP awards.

"I've been around the game long enough to know that Brady doesn't play Manning and so on. But that duo, they have to match each other," late NFL analyst John Madden told USA Today in 2014. "Both teams know that the other can score a lot of points. "You're not going to play Peyton Manning and then not score a lot of points. And you're not going to play Tom Brady and not score a lot of points."

"They have great respect for each other," Brady's father, Tom Sr., said to USA Today. "They understand each other, as well as anyone, can understand. It's pretty special when you have that kind of a relationship. You want to beat the heck out of each other. But you have great respect for one another." Manning retired from the NFL after he led the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl win during the 2016 season. Brady retired for a month earlier this year but decided to return and play at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.