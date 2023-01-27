Tom Brady Reportedly Lost 15 Pounds During 2022 Season and Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady lost a good amount of weight during a challenging 2022 season. According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, the 45-year-old quarterback lost the weight as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished with a losing record and as he was going through a divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Brady normally plays 225 pounds and has a very strict diet.

"But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season," Darlington said, per PEOPLE. "His physical stature, faced with 15 lbs. of weight loss, was also in peril. He felt at times like his preseason anguish ended his chances at success before the regular season had even started."

2022 was an interesting year for Brady. In February, Brady announced his retirement only to unretire in March. And in August, Brady took 11 days off from training camp due to personal reasons. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady said at the time. "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s— going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce in October. "With much gratitude, for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote on Instagram. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Brady finished the season leading the Buccaneers 8-9 record. They did win the NFC South but lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Now Brady has to decide his future in the NFL. Will he return for one more season with the Buccaneers or will he retire (again)? It's also possible that Brady could play for another team since he will be an unrestricted free agent in March.