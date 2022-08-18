Antonio Brown Rips Tom Brady for Leaving Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Antonio Brown just went after Tom Brady for taking time off during Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp. The former Buccaneers wide receiver went to Twitter to attack Brady for leaving camp and also blasted trainer Alex Guerrero. This comes as Brown, who is a free agent, said he would like to play for the Dallas Cowboys this season.

"Alex Guerra [sic] You think i won't have smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me !" Brown tweeted Wednesday morning, per the New York Post. "Boy getting paid by bucks [sic] n taking players money too." In a second tweet, Brown added: "Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days [to] go home get his mind [right] lol. Now u see the difference. Put that s– on."

Last week, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowels announced Brady left camp for "personal reasons" and will return before the regular season kicks off, if not earlier. "This is something we talked about before training camp started," Bowles explained. "We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp. Knowing he wasn't going to play the first two games he didn't want to take away reps from Blaine and Kyle, as well as Griff, as far as going into these next two games. It's something that he needs to handle. We trust him. We talked about it – it was scheduled way before training camp and he will not be here until after Tennessee."

Brown was cut by the Buccaneers before the end of the 2021 season when he left the team during a game against the New York Jets. When Brady was asked about Brown leaving the team, he told reporters: "I think everybody should do what they can to help in ways that he really needs it. We all love him, we care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately, it won't be with our team."

Brown joined the Buccaneers during the 2020 season as Brady recruited him. He helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2020, catching five passes and a touchdown in the big game. In 2019, Brown played with Brady for one game as a member of the New England Patriots. He was cut by the team due to sexual assault allegations.