Tom Brady Leaves Flirty Comment on Gisele Bündchen's Cover Photo

Tom Brady is very impressed with his wife's cover photo. Gisele Bündchen is on the cover of the new issue of V Magazine and posted a series of photos on her Instagram account. And in the comments section, Brady wrote: "Hot Mama" with four fire emojis.

"I had so much fun playing dress up with my friends at [V Magazine]," Bündchen, 41, wrote with a camera emoji. "What's your favorite cover?" This is the first time Bündchen has done a cover shoot in years, as mentioned by PEOPLE. During that time, Bündchen has been focused on other things such as being a mother and supporting Brady as he made the move from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In V Magazine, Bündchen talks about longevity in the fashion world.

"When you're in your twenties, you try to fit in and you try to belong. When you're in your forties, you feel more comfortable in your skin. I feel like I have only gotten stronger with time, and that's in all [aspects] of my life," Bündchen said. And when talking about her career, Bündchen explained, "I don't see this as a job, it's my life. It truly means everything for me to be able to work."

Brady and Bündchen have been married for 13 years and share two children, Benjamin Rein Brady, 12, and Vivian Lake Brady, 9. Back in September, Brady talked about his relationship in WSJ Magazine and talked about she met Bündchen. "I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, 'I have this girl and I think you should call her,'" Brady said, per PEOPLE. "I ended up calling her and it ended up being the love of my life."

Bündchen has been with Brady for the second half of his Hall of Fame career. Since the couple got married in 2009, the superstar quarterback has won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. Brady was set to retire after last season but decided to return in March. His contract with the Buccaneers has been restructured and will be a free agent after the 2022 season.