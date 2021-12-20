Tom Brady Launches New Clothing Line

Tom Brady has a new clothing line that will also help support college athletes. Last week, Brady announced that he is launching Bardy Brand on Jan. 12. He has also signed nine college football players to name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara; Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Tigers head coach Deion Sanders; Georgia wide receiver George Pickens and Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, according to ESPN.

“It’s really cool for me and the position I’m in,” Brady said. “I look back when I was that age, to have had the opportunity that some of these kids are getting is really cool.”Brady also said the first release will focus on casual wear and training apparel. “My apparel line has been in the works for like three-and-a-half years, so it’s kind of cool that it happened at this time,” Brady said.

I’m proud to partner with our lineup of NCAA and newly drafted athletes for the first @bradybrand campaign launching on January 12th, 2022 pic.twitter.com/ZiJdPmMXwD — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 16, 2021

According to USA Today, Brady Brady is founded by Brady and entrepreneur Jens Grede. And a statement says that Brady “is the first apparel brand to apply professional sport level innovation and engineering to deliver a system of clothing that performs across every activity.”

Brady made this announcement a few days before he had one of the worst games of his NFL career. On Sunday, Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, completed just 54% of his passes for 214 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in a 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. It’s the first time Brady has been shut out since 2006 and the third time in his NFL career.

“We just didn’t play well enough,” Brady said after the game, per the Buccaneers’ official website. “I think it was just about one game, how we could win the game, but obviously if you don’t score points you’re not going to win. Tough night. I don’t think we were much good at anything tonight. I wish it was just one thing. It was a lot of things.” Despite the loss, Brady still has the Buccaneers in a good spot as they have a 10-4 record and will clinch the NFC South with one more win. Brady is looking to lead the Buccaneers to their third Super Bowl title as well as his eighth championship.