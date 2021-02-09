Tom Brady's Instagram Story Super Bowl Celebration Has Twitter Rolling

✖

Tom Brady really enjoyed winning his seventh Super Bowl. In his Instagram Story, the future Hall of Famer posted a series of photos with captions from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. And with each photo, Brady posted a different song, featuring artists such as T.I., 50 Cent, POD, Nelly, Blink 182 and even his Bucs teammate Antonio Brown.

People on Twitter weren't sure if Brady picked the songs since it was such a wide variety. Regardless fans seemed to love Brady's reaction to winning his seventh title and the Bucs second in franchise history. After the game, Brady talked about winning the Super Bowl with a new team.

Tom Brady IG story and the songs playing plus the captions is hilarious pic.twitter.com/gbIRif0uI3 — xoxo◾️ (@shadyfavorite) February 8, 2021

"This has been an amazing year," Brady told reporters. "We got off to a good start – 7-2 – and then had a little rough stretch where we found our identity. Played a lot better football in December and January. Just really proud of all the guys. Proud of all the coaches and the effort we put in. We knew we were playing a great football team tonight and we got the job done. You want to get this far, you've got to get the job done and we did it."

Oh yes he did — Debbie 🐝Ahern Soul of Nation restored (@savetheturtles2) February 9, 2021

Can't lie this Brady changed my perspective. Dammit I'm not supposed to like this guy 🤣 mannn — Eaglesbaby (@bluebon223) February 9, 2021

When Brady signed a two-year contract with the Bucs in March, he was able to get two former New England Patriots teammates to join him. Rob Gronkowski, who retired after the 2018 season, was traded to the Bucs in April. And Brown, who was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 season, signed with the Bucs in October.

"It's great to see big-time players making big-time plays," Brady said. "Just love what they added to the team. Gronk is an unbelievable player, teammate, talent, work ethic and commitment. A.B., since he got here, he's done everything the right way. So impressed by him, proud of him. It takes a lot of people for us to get to this point. We all have great support systems in place and I think everybody should be celebrating them tonight."