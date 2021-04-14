Tom Brady Goes All out With 'Star Wars' Experience at Disney World

✖

Tom Brady is having a lot of fun after winning the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion recently visited Walt Disney World with his family, and one of the places he visited was Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The Walt Disney World Twitter account posted photos of Brady taking down Kylo Ren and the First Order with his purple lightsaber. Brady retweeted the post and revealed he continues to play in the NFL for the free trips to Disney World.

Brady starred in a Disney World commercial with Rob Gronkowski in February, and according to Public Relations Manager Emily Amato, Brady has starred in more “I’m Going to Disney World!” commercials than any other NFL player. Along with visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Brady went to Savi's Workshop to build his own lightsaber. He also piloted the “fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy” on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

I honestly just keep playing for the free trips to Disney World... https://t.co/PzwWAmFWla — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 6, 2021

Brady could very well return to Disney Word this time next year. The Buccaneers are bringing back all 22 starters from last season, including Brady who signed a contract extension in March. He originally signed with Tampa Bay in March 2020 after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. While appearing on Good Morning America last week, Brady said he found "another way" to have success in the NFL.

"When you're in one place for 20 years, you think that's the only way," Brady said. "And I think when you go to a different place, you realize, 'Wow, there's another way that people do things.'" He also added "I was the new guy for the first time, you know. And that was a really different experience."

Despite having a lot of success in New England, Brady might be enjoying his time with the Buccaneers a little bit more. During the Super Bowl boat parade, Brady was seen intoxicated and surprised everyone when he threw the Lombardi Trophy to Cameron Brate who was on another boat.

"First of all, there was not a lot going through my mind at that point," Brady said about throwing the trophy. "I mean, that was not smart for a couple of reasons. One is, if we drop it, that's a little bit of a problem. But, the worst thing that could happen is the edges on that trophy are so sharp — and had those things clipped one of my boys in the other boat, it would have been an ugly, ugly parade."