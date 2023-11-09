Walt Disney World Finally Replaces 'Gross' Amenity After Complaints

Walt Disney world guests heading to Muppet Vision 3D in Disney's Hollywood Studios can now enjoy the show in clean new comfort. Amid growing complaints about the state of the attractions' seats, which many dubbed gross and unclean, Disney did a complete overhaul, this week debuting refurbished seating.

WDW News Today reported in April that the former seats looked "absolutely filthy" and appeared to not have been cleaned "in some time." According to the outlet's report, the seats suffered quite a bit of damage over the years, leaving the top edge of many "caked in a black grime," which on many seats covered large expanses of the surface, and the wood arms appearing to be in "need of a good scrubbing." The plastic seat backings, meanwhile, were said to be "visibly scuffed to the point that many ought to be replaced," with many bearing "deep-set scratch and scuff marks." The outlet also sited concerns with the fact that the seats were upholstered, meaning "they can and do absorb" the "dirt and sweat" brought in by the thousands of guests who visit.

Wow the MuppetVision seats are gross pic.twitter.com/sdp0KbrpOh — Ryan (@DisPhotography_) June 17, 2023

Thankfully, guests heading to Muppet*Vision 3D no longer have to worry about those "gross" seats. WDWMagic.com confirmed this week that Disney World finally replaced all of the seats in the theater. The new seats feature a new leatherette type of material rather than the former cloth seating. It's likely that the new marital will be more wear-resistant and easier to clean. The refurbished seating is also much more vibrant than its predecessor, with one visitor sharing that they are also very "comfy."

New seats weren't the only revamp the theater got. According to WDW News Today, the faded and dirty banners outside the attraction were replaced new banners, including one with Kermit-inspired "M" on it and another with "3D" on it, marking just the latest update to the attraction. The Miss Piggy statue in front of the attraction was recently refurbished, and the fog blast from the side of the screen recently returned. Disney also added a new projection effect of Waldo.

I simply HAD to see the new muppetvision seats with my own eyes. They were vibrant and comfy. Also I had never seen the digital ads in the pre show before so not sure how new they are. pic.twitter.com/i7eCPqaPT5 — Santa Gertie Council Member (@hecallsmePP) November 5, 2023

Opened in 1991 as a collaboration between Jim Henson Productions and Walt Disney Imagineering, Muppet Vision 3D has remained the only permanent Muppets attraction. The attraction allows guests to "experience the magic of the Muppets during a hilarious film and live-action extravaganza," which features Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the whole Muppets menagerie in eye-popping 3D.