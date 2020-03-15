Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Show Skin During Makeout Session on Costa Rican Beach

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are clearly having some fun in the sun. As TMZ reported on Friday, Brady and Bündchen were spotted hanging out on a beach recently in Costa Rica. According to the publication, the couple engaged in a great deal of PDA during their Costa Rican vacation as they could be seen locking lips as they took a romantic stroll on the beach.

It appears as though the whole Brady-Bündchen crew are on a lovely getaway at the moment. Just last week, the supermodel posted a photo of the couple’s daughter, Vivian, performing a backbend while on the beach (although, it’s unclear if the snap was actually taken in Costa Rica). Bündchen captioned the photo with, “My little sunshine!!” Brady was on the same page as his wife, as he commented on the photo to add, “My little Love.”

Brady’s vacation comes as the athlete is currently considering his future in football. The quarterback has been a part of the New England Patriots for about two decades, but there have been rumors that he could head elsewhere as he heads into free agency.

Brady’s free agency officially begins on March 18, but teams can begin to talk to pending free agents starting on March 16. It has previously been reported that the Las Vegas Raiders, the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Chargers, and, of course, the New England Patriots have all been in contact with Brady over the past couple of months during this up in the air period.

Recently, on Sirus XM NFL Radio’s Opening Drive, Brady’s former offensive coordinator, Charlie Weis, read a text message that he had received from the football player regarding rumors about his future.

“I do have one bit of scoop for us,” Weis said via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I’ve been texting with Tommy. I don’t [usually] pass along these conversations, but one thing he told me – ‘Nobody knows anything. So anyone who is telling you they know, they don’t know.’ I’m not going through any other part of the conversation [but] I followed up and he said, ‘Clean it up.’ So I’m cleaning it up.”

As of right now, it’s unclear where Brady will land. But, one thing is definitely clear — the athlete is definitely enjoying some much-needed rest and relaxation with his wife, Bündchen, in Costa Rica.