Gisele Bundchen Addresses Question About Where She Will Live This Year Amid Tom Brady's NFL Future

Tom Brady is weighing his options when it comes to where he will play in 2020 and has led to his wife, Gisele Bundchen, not being sure about where her home will be this year. The 39-year-old supermodel recently did a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram and she answered the question of where she will be living once the season begins.

"Well, I would love to know where I'm going to be living this year, but I don't know that yet," she said via Yahoo.com "But hopefully somewhere nice. And [wherever] my husband is happy playing. So we will see."

It's possible Brady could stay with the New England Patriots and Bundchen wouldn't mind that at all.

"Yes, I love it," she said in when answering another fan’s question about how she likes the region. "I've been living there for 12 years. My kids love it, they love the snow. As a Brazilian, I have a little bit harder time with the cold, but I really can appreciate the beauty of the seasons there."

It has been reported that Brady is likely leaving the Patriots and he's open to playing for another team. It was also reported that three teams talked to Brady's representatives at the Scouting Combine this week — the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers.

One thing to remember is Brady can't negotiate a new contract with another team until March 16 which is the start of the tampering period before free agency. Brady is still under contract with the Patriots but it expires on March 18, which is the start of free agency and the start of the 2020 league year.

"I'm open-minded about the process," Brady said in his weekly interview with Westwood One radio back in January. "At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I'm looking forward to what's ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I'll embrace it with open arms."

If Brady does sign with a new team, it would end a historic run with the Patriots. He joined the team in 2000 as a sixth-round draft pick and has led them to nine Super Bowl appearances with six Super Bowl wins.