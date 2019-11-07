Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Not Moving to New Jersey, Despite Rumors

For months there have been rumors about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen potentially moving to a new area. They were reportedly househunting over the summer and were rumored to be buying a house in Connecticut as recently as early October. However, it was revealed on Wednesday that the happy couple won’t be moving to New Jersey.

As it turns out, the rumors of purchase in Connecticut appear to be accurate, according to Homes of the Rich. Brady and Bundchen are reportedly purchasing an English style stone manor for $9 million. The home in question is in Greenwich, Connecticut and features many luxury amenities, including floor-to-ceiling windows in the great room:

The home sits on 10 acres of land and was built in 1990. It features approximately 14,862 square feet of living space with 7 bedrooms, 8 full and 4 half bathrooms, 2-story foyer with staircase, 2-story great room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, family room, gym, indoor pool, 3-car garage and more. Outdoor features include a motor court, balcony, patios, gardens, swimming pool and a tennis court.

News of this reported purchase comes after the couple put their Massachusetts home on the market for $39.5 million. Although they have since dropped the price to $34 million.

This news was met with the belief that Brady would be cutting ties with New England following the season, which would mark the first time in his career that he is a free agent. However, the 42-year-old QB has since shut down these rumors and has reiterated that he loves playing in New England.

Following a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Brady and the Patriots are 8-1 and are headed for the playoffs yet again. The AFC East hasn’t officially been won just yet, but the Buffalo Bills (6-2) are the only competition. The Miami Dolphins (1-7) and the New York Jets (1-7) are out of contention.

If the Patriots do indeed reach the playoffs and secure a spot in the AFC Championship Game, it will be for the ninth consecutive time. Winning this would put them in the Super Bowl for the fourth straight year and would provide the opportunity to win a fourth title in six years.

If the Patriots win another Super Bowl, would Brady consider leaving town and joining another team, or would he simply walk away from the NFL to be with his family? The answer is unknown at this point, but the future Hall of Fame QB reportedly has a new home to enjoy.

(Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty)