The couple's divorce comes a little more than a year after the 'Today' contributor shared her breast cancer diagnosis.

Jill Martin and her husband Erik Brooks have decided to part ways after two years of marriage. A spokesperson for the Today show contributor, 48, confirmed to Page Six Wednesday that the pair filed for divorce at the beginning of August and are now "nearly done with the process."

Neither Martin nor Brooks have publicly commented on the news. Martin's spokesperson indicated that she would not offer further comment, stating that "because there are families involved, and the past year has been so earth-shattering for Jill, she plans for this to be her only acknowledgment."

Martin met Brooks, a financier, online in 2017, the Today lifestyle contributor recalling in an essay on Today.com how she was initially skeptical of online dating before swiping right on Brooks, writing, "So I swiped and swiped again. In three weeks, I went on a date almost every night. Some nights, I would double book! Then I met Erik. After summing up my life in three sentences and finding a picture that represented me, I had finally swiped correctly."

After two years of dating, the couple announced in 2019 that they were engaged. However, they called off their engagement later that same year, telling PEOPLE that dating long-distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic became difficult. Martin called the decision "heart-wrenching," but said "our relationship couldn't stay the way it was. We needed a pause. A long pause. And we took it."

The later reunited and got re-engaged in November 2021. They went on to tie the knot at the New York Public Library in New York City on Sept. 10, 2022.

News of their divorce comes just a year after Martin shared in July 2023 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer just one week after learning she tested positive for the BRCA gene. Martin documented her health journey on social media as she underwent a double mastectomy and chemotherapy, writing in a personal essay published last August that cancer "knocked me down," but she was determined "to fight." Martin is now cancer free, Page Six reported, and has completed all of her planned surgeries.

A source told PEOPLE that amid their divorce, Martin is "focused on getting healthy and making a difference. She's launching a new initiative on TODAY Oct. 1 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And she's starting a new business this month."