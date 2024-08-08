Tom Cruise found himself at the center of new romantic rumors, this time involving up-and-coming singer-songwriter Victoria Canal. The 62-year-old actor, known for his high-profile relationships and blockbuster films, was rumored to be dating the 25-year-old musician. However, Canal has swiftly moved to dispel these rumors, offering a candid and humorous response.

The speculation began when several tabloids, including the Daily Mail and Page Six, reported on a supposed budding romance between Cruise and Canal. The reports cited multiple sightings of the pair together and suggested a growing bond between them. This unexpected pairing quickly caught the attention of fans and media outlets, given the 37-year age gap between the two and Cruise's status as one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors.

Canal, who has been generating buzz in the music industry as a protégé of Coldplay's Chris Martin, found herself thrust into the spotlight for reasons entirely unrelated to her musical talents. The young artist, born without a right forearm due to a condition called amniotic band syndrome, per People, has been gaining recognition for her piano skills and songwriting abilities. However, she never anticipated that her name would be linked romantically to one of the world's most famous actors.

Canal took to Instagram to address the situation directly in response to the rumors. She shared a post that quickly went viral. "Guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think i am dating tom cruise. i'm deceased," she wrote, accompanying her statement with screenshots of the tabloid headlines. She continued, "Let's just stop this in its tracks — i'm sorry to bum u out but i am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist. lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life."

She described the actor as a "respectful and encouraging person and mentor," drawing parallels between her connection with Cruise and her relationships with other mentors in her life, including Chris Martin, her music teachers, and her father. This clarification painted a picture of a supportive friendship rather than a romantic entanglement.

Despite Canal's denial, sources close to the situation have suggested that she and Cruise are indeed friends in real life. According to People, their initial meeting reportedly occurred at the Glastonbury Festival earlier this year, where Canal performed on stage with Coldplay as Cruise watched from the VIP area. This encounter seems to have sparked a friendship between the pair.

Canal has previously shared moments of her friendship with Cruise on social media, including an instance where the actor reportedly flew her and her brother to the premiere of the film Twisters via helicopter. She playfully captioned this experience with "lolol," underlining the surreal nature of her interactions with the Hollywood icon.

The rumors of a romantic relationship between Cruise and Canal gained traction due to several public sightings of the two together. Reports suggested that they had met on at least five occasions following their introduction at Glastonbury. Canal was even said to have visited Cruise's apartment in Knightsbridge, London. Paparazzi photos surfaced showing the pair walking hand-in-hand, further fueling speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Adding to the intrigue, a crew member from the Mission: Impossible 8 set reportedly expressed surprise at Canal's presence during filming, describing it as "bizarre" and noting that Cruise had never before brought a casual friend to the set. The source claimed that Cruise and Canal appeared inseparable during her visit.

However, Canal's Instagram post has effectively put these rumors to rest. She took the opportunity to express gratitude for the positive aspects of the situation, humorously noting that it was the first time she had been referred to as "Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal" in the media rather than the anonymous "one-armed pianist."

In her statement, Canal emphasized the platonic nature of her relationship with Cruise, writing, "In all seriousness guys, Tom has been nothing but a lovely and encouraging person and mentor, much like Chris Martin, my dad, my music teacher, and other wise people that have learned a lot from living. And again, I am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me, you learn a lot if you're open to life bringing you those teachers."