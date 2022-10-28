Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Reported Divorce Filing Gets Wild Reactions on Social Media

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are one step closer to no longer being married. According to TMZ Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel are expected to file for a divorce today. Lawyers for both Brady and Bündchen have reportedly been working with a mediator to finalize custody and property settlement, and both parties have agreed to the terms.

TMZ Sports says the divorce document will be filed in Florida. The couple's attorneys have been working on this settlement since early September which is the same time it was reported that Bündchen was not living with Brady anymore. She currently has been spending most of her time in Miami, while Brady is in Tampa having a rough season with the Buccaneers. On Thursday night, the team lost their third straight game, which is the first time that has happened for Brady since 2002.

"I don't think you can erase what happened the last eight weeks," Brady said after the game, per ESPN. "We've gotta dig deep, see what we're all about, come to work, try to improve and give ourselves a better chance to win." Here's a look at the social media reactions to the reported divorce filing of Brady and Bündchen.