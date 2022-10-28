Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Reported Divorce Filing Gets Wild Reactions on Social Media
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are one step closer to no longer being married. According to TMZ Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel are expected to file for a divorce today. Lawyers for both Brady and Bündchen have reportedly been working with a mediator to finalize custody and property settlement, and both parties have agreed to the terms.
TMZ Sports says the divorce document will be filed in Florida. The couple's attorneys have been working on this settlement since early September which is the same time it was reported that Bündchen was not living with Brady anymore. She currently has been spending most of her time in Miami, while Brady is in Tampa having a rough season with the Buccaneers. On Thursday night, the team lost their third straight game, which is the first time that has happened for Brady since 2002.
"I don't think you can erase what happened the last eight weeks," Brady said after the game, per ESPN. "We've gotta dig deep, see what we're all about, come to work, try to improve and give ourselves a better chance to win." Here's a look at the social media reactions to the reported divorce filing of Brady and Bündchen.
Reason for Poor Play
Now we know why he sucked last nighthttps://t.co/LuFV7dlXIK— lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) October 28, 2022
One person responded: "That means he'll play for another year to prove he can still do well without the distractions."
Good Run
Bro 3-5 and woke up to divorce papers….it was a good run man @TomBrady https://t.co/hlZmfA28Oz pic.twitter.com/NFB0DmDqDI— Obi•Wan (@TMorri_12) October 28, 2022
Another person wrote: "Now that's unfortunate, mainly because instead of having 7 Super Bowl rings, Brady will now have three plus the fourth every other weekend and summers."
A Little Much
Tom Brady after signing the divorce papers pic.twitter.com/YNtkAoGgWL— LouAye-IFB (@LouAye_) October 28, 2022
PFT Commenter said: "If your Tom Brady you have the world's best resource for getting through a divorce at your fingertips. Pick up the phone tom, call Gronk.
Antonio Brown?
Antonio Brown outside the courthouse likeOctober 28, 2022
One fan said: "Welp good for her. Dude should have stayed retired. I don't know what else he thinks he needs to prove. Playing like crap this year."
Gave Up
Brady gave up being married to a supermodel to come back to the mess that is the Bucs. Geesh— Crazy Paul (@_CrazyPaul) October 28, 2022
One person responded: "She might have a lot of money, but time has passed her by, he will find hotter in no time."
Joining a Club
So today Gisele Bundchen joins the the exclusive club, a long with Eli Manning & Nick Foles as those who took a ring away from Tom Brady. ... Was that too harsh?— Donald Frederick (@eagleland006) October 28, 2022
One person wrote: "If these 2 couldn't make it work we are all doomed. Makes you wonder though what would have happened if Tom stayed retired? Perhaps it's why he unretired? It's ultimately none of our business, but they are so much in the public eye. In the end though, you just feel for the kids."
Deployment
Now Tom is getting the full military deployment experience— Just a Southern Bulls Fan (@CJ_Err) October 28, 2022
And this fan tweeted: "Unbelievable that he's willing to give up his family for what we see on the field so far. Even more crappy that a woman who wants her husband home more, is doing something to make them spend zero time!"