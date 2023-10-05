Damian Lillard Files for Divorce From Wife Shortly After Blockbuster Trade to Bucks

Damian Lillard filed for divorce from his wife Kay'La Lillard, according to Willamette Week. The filing occurred on Oct. 2, five days after Damian Lillard was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard and his wife got married in September 2021 and share three children together. They met at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, and got engaged in 2020.

The divorce filing said the reason for the divorce was "irreconcilable differences" that "caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage." The documents state that Kay'La moved into a $2.7 million Wet Linn home in December 2022, while Lillard remained in the couple's $7.7 million Wet Linn mansion. Lillard's attorney, Shawn Menashe, said "Damian and his family ask that their privacy be respected during this sensitive time and presently have no further comment."

In 2021, Lillard spoke to Ebony about his relationship with Kay'La. "I knew Kay'La was the one a long time ago. When we were in college she took care of me. She had the car, an apartment and bent over backwards for me. Kay'La accepted me with all my flaws as a young man," he said. "She reminded me of my mom in that way, very nurturing (and their birthdays are four days apart). So, it was just a matter of me being ready to take the next step."

Lillard is entering a new chapter in his life. Along with the filing, Lillard will be playing for the Bucks after playing for the Trail Blazers for 11 seasons. During that time, Lillard was named an All-Star seven times and named to the NBA 75th Aniversary Team. Shortly after the trade, Lillard sent a message to the Trail Blazer fans.

"I want to start off by saying this isn't a goodbye, it's a see you later," he wrote. "My words have always been from the heart when it comes to you Rip City. I consider you my home as well as many of my family members and that won't change. I've built my entire adulthood here and made so many friends that I will never forget. The moments on the basketball court as great as they have been, don't even compare to the experience I've had with all of you. The way you embraced me from day one gave me no choice but to reciprocate the love a thousand times and I don't regret it one bit."