Tom Brady Wins Eighth Professional Sports Championship, Here's How

Tom Brady is a champion once again. Despite announcing his retirement in February, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has earned his eighth championship ring after the Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night. Brady is a minority owner of the Aces, who won their second consecutive WNBA Championship.

"On top of the world," Brady wrote on his Instagram Story, per the New York Post. "So proud of these women and this organization. "Took everyone's best shot all year long and never stumbled." Brady and the Aces announced on March 23 that he purchased a minority share in the club. But it wasn't until earlier this month when the WNBA owners officially approved Brady's bid.

Tom Brady wins another championship ring as an owner. This time with the Las Vegas Aces for winning the WNBA championship Wednesday. That is now 8 championship rings for the legendary quarterback 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dWccM5f2R2 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 19, 2023

"I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization," Brady said in a statement when the original announcement was made. "My love for women's sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters' games. They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

"I have always been a huge fan of women's sports, and I admire the work that the Aces' players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor." Brady is part of the ownership team with majority owner Mark Davis who also owns the Las Vegas Raiders. The 46-year-old has an agreement in place to become a minority owner of the Raiders, but NFL owners have yet to approve the deal.

In the meantime, Brady will continue to enjoy the Aces' championship. The team finished with the best regular season record in the league (34-6) and only lost one game in their three playoff series. Aces star player A'ja Wilson was named Finals MVP and won the Defensive Player of the Year Award. The Aces are the first team to win back-to-back WNBA championships since the Los Angeles Sparks completed the feat in 2001 and 2002.