Tom Brady Responds to Free Agency Rumors: ‘Nobody Knows Anything’

Tom Brady knows there are a lot of rumors surrounding him when it comes to where he will sign once free agency begins. And while experts have made their predictions on the situation, Brady has let everyone know don’t believe what you hear or read about his free agency status. On a recent edition of Sirus XM NFL Radio’s Opening Drive, Brady’s former offensive coordinator, Charlie Weis, read a text message Brady sent to him in regards to free agency.

“I do have one bit of scoop for us,” Weis said via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I’ve been texting with Tommy. I don’t [usually] pass along these conversations, but one thing he told me – ‘Nobody knows anything. So anyone who is telling you they know, they don’t know.’ I’m not going through any other part of the conversation [but] I followed up and he said, ‘Clean it up.’ So I’m cleaning it up.”

Brady’s text message to Weis comes on the heels of him talking to UFC President Dana White about his NFL future. White went to Instagram Live and was talking to Brady on the phone. During the conversation, White tried to get Brady to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The stadium, the facility is incredible,” White said. “The training facility they have outside of Vegas is incredible. It’s a 45-minute flight from L.A. Your kids and your family can live there, you can fly back and forth. We want you to come to the Raiders.”

Brady gave no indication when it comes to what his next move will be.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” Brady responded after talking about his “amazing experience” with the Patriots. “I’m just trying to be patient through the process.”

What it comes down to is Brady will take his time and make a decision when he’s ready. Free agency officially begins on March 18, but teams can begin talking to pending free agents on March 16. It’s very likely a few teams will make their pitch to Brady, including the New England Patriots who Brady has been loyal to since he was drafted by the team in 2000.

If Brady were to leave the Patriots, it would an end to an amazing run. In his 19 seasons with the team, Brady has played in nine Super Bowls while winning six of them. He was won Super Bowl MVP four times and he’s a three-time NFL MVP award winner.