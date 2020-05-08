Tom Brady Will Face Drew Brees' Saints in Buccaneers Debut and NFL Fans Are Fired Up

When the 2020 NFL season begins later this year, fans will have to get used to seeing Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform as he signed with the team in March. On Thursday night, the NFL released the 2020 regular-season schedule, and Brady's debut with the Bucs will be one to remember. In Week 1, the Buccaneers will travel to New Orleans to face Drew Brees and the Saints. Both players have been in the league for 20 years, but this will be only the fifth time the two have faced each other.

This is a big deal because statistically Brady and Brees are the two best quarterbacks in NFL history. Brees leads the league in all-time passing touchdowns with 547, while Brady is second with 541. Also, Brees has 77,416 career passing yards, which ranks first all-time. Brady is right behind him with 74,571. The last time the two met was in 2017, and the Patriots came away with a 36-20 win. Both quarterbacks put on a show as Brady threw for 447 yards and three touchdowns while Brees threw for 356 yards and touchdowns. Brady and Brees are in their 40s but are still playing at a high level, and fans can't wait to see the two in action.