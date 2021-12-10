Tom Brady Mourns Death of Former Patriots Teammate Demaryius Thomas

Tom Brady went to Twitter to mourn the death of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. The Tampa Bay Buccanneers quarterback played with Thomas in 2019 when they were with the New England Patriots. In the tweet, Brady said he was “so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demaryius Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him.”

Brady also shared a photo of him and Thomas and the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in August. They were both there to support Peyton Manning who is a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Brady was Manning’s biggest rival while Thomas was Manning’s teammate for four seasons when the two were with the Denver Broncos.

Thomas joined the Patriots in April 2019, signing a one-year contract after being released by the Houston Texans. He was cut by the Patriots at the end of August but re-signed with the team on Sept. 2 before being traded to the New York Jets the following week. Thomas played out the season with the Jets and announced his retirement from the NFL in June of this year.

Thomas spent his first nine seasons with the Broncos. He was drafted by the team in 2010 and became one of the top receivers in the league. Thomas was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and the All-Pro Second Team twice while playing in Denver. And when he played with Manning in 2015, the Broncos won the Super Bowl.

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas,” the Broncos said in a statement. “D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

“During nine seasons in Denver, Demaryius established himself as a dominant, record-setting wide receiver who was an instrumental part of two championship runs and our victory in Super Bowl 50. His legacy as a Bronco extended far beyond the playing field as a caring, generous member of our community.”