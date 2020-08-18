Tom Brady Connects With Rob Gronkowski at Bucs Camp, and Fans Are Losing It
Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers created excitement on the internet. The Florida-based NFL franchise posted a short clip of Tom Brady throwing a pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski, who rumbled for extra yards. Residents of New England are used to this sight, but those that root for the Bucs have been waiting to see the connection in pewter and red.
When NFL fans saw the short clip, they reacted with a wide range of emotions. Those that cheer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proclaimed that they are fired up and ready for the NFL season. Others expressed excitement about the play but wondered why the defender hit Gronkowski at the end. The Patriots fans, on the other hand, were more subdued. They expressed sadness about both stars leaving their favorite team and heading to Florida.
Was that hit at the end necessary tho? You’re not trying to cause injuries practice, but I’m hyped to see Brady and Gronk in red and pewter this fall!— NFLBucs (@CFBKnights) August 18, 2020
Liked seeing Edwards with physical play at the end too.— SC (@PullingGuard79) August 18, 2020
I have quit All Sports with the exception of Hockey...I will not watch any NFL but I am also a Hypocrite because I WILL watch every second of BUCS games... Brady, Gronk and Bruce Arians, It's just too good to take a stand on any morale compass!!!! GO BUCS!!!! pic.twitter.com/A383Rv8j5W— Cheeko763 (@cheeko763) August 18, 2020
Can never get enough of this! @TomBrady @RobGronkowski— Matt (@Matt69039550) August 18, 2020
Brady ==> Gronk 💥💪🏻#NFL #NFLTwitter #Bucs https://t.co/e2FqmZcoBD— Entre Tackles (@EntreTackles) August 18, 2020
Hoping they both tear something— TRUZZ THE PROCEZZ 💭 (@The84Chambers) August 18, 2020
that washed to washed connection 🔥🔥🔥— 𝙨 𝙚 𝙩 𝙝⁸⁷ 🗽 (@ShepardForSix) August 18, 2020
Most dominant TE in NFL history— SinaiBro (@sinaibro) August 18, 2020
I love tommy to robbyyy— giusseppe (@giussep92636836) August 18, 2020
tom brady is a rare breed. He should be taken into a lab for science.— Brian Law (@brianlaw141) August 18, 2020
Bucs on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— 6 rings (@mrspinesol1948) August 18, 2020
Don’t even try to put a backer on rob— Braden (@Braden4198) August 18, 2020