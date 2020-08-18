Tom Brady Connects With Rob Gronkowski at Bucs Camp, and Fans Are Losing It

Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers created excitement on the internet. The Florida-based NFL franchise posted a short clip of Tom Brady throwing a pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski, who rumbled for extra yards. Residents of New England are used to this sight, but those that root for the Bucs have been waiting to see the connection in pewter and red.

When NFL fans saw the short clip, they reacted with a wide range of emotions. Those that cheer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proclaimed that they are fired up and ready for the NFL season. Others expressed excitement about the play but wondered why the defender hit Gronkowski at the end. The Patriots fans, on the other hand, were more subdued. They expressed sadness about both stars leaving their favorite team and heading to Florida.