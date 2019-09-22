Tom Brady Comments on Antonio Brown’s Instagram Post

Wide receiver Antonio Brown may be angry at Patriots owner Robert Kraft, but he holds no ill will toward star quarterback, Tom Brady. As it turns out, the six-time Super Bowl champion was also fond of the one game that he shared with his former wide receiver. He even shared the love, so to speak, on one of Brown’s Instagram posts.

Following his release by the Patriots on Friday, Brown posted a series of photos on Instagram. Some painted him as the victim in this latest employment change while others were sincere messages of gratitude to the Patriots.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One such post showed Brown next to Brady, along with the caption: “love ya champ that was fun!” The star quarterback responded by simply posting three heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram Love ya champ that was fun ! #GoWinIt #DoitforMe A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Sep 20, 2019 at 1:08pm PDT

In his lone game with the Patriots, Brown was targeted frequently for the first half but saw little work after the offense built up a sizable lead over the Dolphins. Brown finished his day with four receptions, 56 yards, and a touchdown in the corner of the end zone.

Despite the lack of familiarity with this Patriots offense due to joining the team after week one, Brown still showed his playmaking ability early and often against the Dolphins. He and Brady had impressive chemistry that made Josh Gordon more of an afterthought in the offense.

Now, however, Brown has been released and the Patriots offense is continuing to produce. Brady led his team to 30 points in the first three quarters of action on Sunday, finding both Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett for touchdowns. Meanwhile, Gordon led the team with 83 receiving yards. It was a productive, yet brief, day for Brady. Still, it’s likely that the Patriots quarterback would have preferred to see Brown making plays for him.

What’s interesting about this Instagram post is how the former Patriots receiver included some hashtags for an additional message. The first said, “Go Win It” and conveyed the message that Brown wanted his former quarterback to earn another ring.

The second hashtag, however, simply read “Do It For Me.” It seems that Brown wants Brady and the Patriots to go win Super Bowl LIV in his honor. Although there could be a secondary meaning considering that Brown will technically be eligible for a Super Bowl ring due to his brief stint with the team. Maybe he simply wants them to win so he can have another piece of hardware.

Regardless of the meaning, it’s apparent that Brown would be far happier if he was still playing for the Patriots.