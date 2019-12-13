Tom Brady Challenges Lamar Jackson to a Race After Setting Rushing Record

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made history on Thursday night against the New York as he set the single-season rushing record for quarterbacks. But Tom Brady, who is considered the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, isn’t afraid of Jackson’s running abilities and is ready to face him one-on-one. The six-time Super Bowl champion went to Twitter to challenge Jackson to a race. Keep in mind that Jackson has more rushing yards in his two seasons in the NFL than Brady does in his entire 20-year career.

“Me vs Lamar, 40 Yard Dash on natural grass but he has to wear rollerblades. Who’s buying the PPV?” Brady wrote on Twitter.

That led to a ton of responses from Twitter users. One fan wrote: “Tom, if it was you vs Lamar and he had to run 80 yards barefoot on a track covered in thumbtacks you’re coming in second.”

“I’ll just take you beating Lamar to get to the Super Bowl this year if that’s cool with you?” another fan wrote.

“This team is about to take home field advantage from you and this is where your mind is at? Seriously?” a third fan added.

“You want him to fall and get injured, thus eliminating a legitimate contender from the pats playoff run. Chess not checkers,” another fan added.

It would be very interesting to see Brady race Jackson no matter the conditions. But the two had the opportunity to make that happen as the Ravens and Patriots faced each other on Nov. 2 with the Ravens coming away with a 37-20 victory. When it comes to rushing, Jackson had 61 yards and two touchdowns while Brady had no yards. With both teams on top of the AFC standings, Jackson knows it’s likely he will see Brady and the Patriots again.

“When I was on the field, it wasn’t hitting me,” Jackson said on Showtime’s Inside the NFL when talking about playing New England and across from Brady. “I’m trying to compete. When I touch that field, my goal is to come out with victories and that’s what I wanted to do.

“Like I said, I didn’t care who I was playing against, you know? Tom Brady, the G.O.A.T. of all G.O.A.T.s, six Super Bowls, 20 years doing it, the guy’s still playing like he’s a second-year player, a third-year player like he’s a young guy in the league and still you can’t take nothing from him. It was crazy.

“I know we’re going to see him again, so we’ve just got to prepare.”