Tom Brady: Fans Weigh in After First Buccaneers Uniform Reveal

Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed the first look of Tom Brady in his new uniform. The six-time Super Bowl champion had teased the unveiling on Monday, which created both anticipation and dread among NFL fans. Some didn't want to see the photos because it would make the signing "real" instead of imagined. Others, however, couldn't wait for the first look.

When the Buccaneers posted the photo, the fans had immediate thoughts. Some thought that Brady just looked strange in a different uniform, a la Michael Jordan in a Washington Wizards jersey. Fans of the NFC South team had a much different opinion. They were completely fired up and excited about the future. These Twitter users have no guarantee that Brady will lead the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl, but they believed it is possible after looking at his new outfit.