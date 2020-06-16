Tom Brady: Fans Weigh in After First Buccaneers Uniform Reveal
Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed the first look of Tom Brady in his new uniform. The six-time Super Bowl champion had teased the unveiling on Monday, which created both anticipation and dread among NFL fans. Some didn't want to see the photos because it would make the signing "real" instead of imagined. Others, however, couldn't wait for the first look.
When the Buccaneers posted the photo, the fans had immediate thoughts. Some thought that Brady just looked strange in a different uniform, a la Michael Jordan in a Washington Wizards jersey. Fans of the NFC South team had a much different opinion. They were completely fired up and excited about the future. These Twitter users have no guarantee that Brady will lead the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl, but they believed it is possible after looking at his new outfit.
You LOVE to see it 🤗 https://t.co/cgTnpRMqPZ— Amy Schwartz (@TheAmySchwartz) June 16, 2020
That white Tom Brady Bucs Jersey is icy af tho 🥶 ❄️— BO55 (@BO55MAN_) June 16, 2020
Tom Brady in a Buccaneers jersey will never look normal but damn does he look good in it https://t.co/tPrRe8GW09— DR (@DylanRyanFT) June 16, 2020
Tom Brady does not look right with the Buccaneers jersey— Gabe (@StacksssG) June 16, 2020
Tom Brady in Bucs threads ✅
I can never envision seeing Tom Brady in any 31 other NFL team's threads. Tom Brady has always been a Buccaneer in my eyes. He is Tampa Bay!— FreeUs〽️ (@GOATera81) June 16, 2020
Every single Patriot fan right now = 😡 LMAO pic.twitter.com/WjrijtZDtG— Dexb0t 🦾 (@DEXB0T) June 16, 2020
Its like seeing kobe in a celtic jersey. Delete this— MILLER-TIME🍺🍻🏀🏈🎮🎟🥩🍗 (@HUBCITYMILLER) June 16, 2020
patriots fans seeing this on their timeline: pic.twitter.com/vCn5P2kAr8— Chappie (@my_chappie) June 16, 2020
This is weird— Jake Garner (@BombayJ_19) June 16, 2020
Just so beautiful 😍— Annie Sabo (@anniesabo_) June 16, 2020
You’ll get used to it after their first drive of the season— Ty Lee szn (@____Dex____) June 16, 2020
The 🐐 in Pewter N Red wow what a time to be alive #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/2XBCPDXjDu— Kevin (@krs_one3) June 16, 2020