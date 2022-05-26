Tom Brady Blasts Josh Allen Ahead of 'The Match' Event

✖

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are teaming up to take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in The Match next week, and there has been a lot of trash talking. The four superstar NFL quarterbacks are doing everything they can to get an edge in the golf tournament, but Brady took the trash-talking to a new level. During The Match press conference this week, Brady was asked about Allen's suggestion that his best lines are given to him, and that's when Brady dropped the bomb on the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

"I can neither confirm nor deny anything along those lines," Brady said, per The Athletic. "I will come prepared like I always do to everything. Golf shit-talk is a little different than pro football s— talk. Usually pro football s— talk, you have to back that up. Josh really hasn't backed much up on the football field in his career, let's be honest, especially playing against me. … Patrick, although he's played a lot of great games, he didn't really win the important ones. He's won a few of the other ones, but not really important ones. … I've been doing this too long. Too damn long!"

We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/3ByQqBkIJR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

Brady is not wrong as he's been in the league since 2000. And during that time, Brady has played in 10 Super Bowls while winning seven of them. He has been named Super Bowl MVP five times, NFL MVP three times and is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Allen has been in the NFL since 2018 and has yet to play in the Super Bowl. However, he's a quarterback on the rise as he has been named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team in 2020 and has led the Bills to the playoffs the last three seasons. But when it comes to facing Brady, Allen has an 0-4 record.

And while Brady is confident he and Rodgers can beat Mahomes and Allen in golf, the nerves will be flowing on June 1. "Maybe on the first shot, just making sure you don't kill someone," he said. "It's like the first shot at Pebble Beach at the pro-am and they're lining the fairway. I'm looking like, 'They better back up, because this ball could spray a little bit more.' First shot of the day is usually pretty interesting, and once you get in a rhythm, it feels a little different."