NFL Fans Choose Between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in Sunday Night Matchup

Sunday night is a huge night for the NFL. Tom Brady returns to New England as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New England Patriots. This is the first time Brady has faced his former team after leaving them in February 2020 and signing with the Buccaneers one month later. Brady spoke to reporters this week about leaving the Patriots for the Buccaneers.

“All those things are super personal,” Brady said. “We had a great relationship. Everything was handled the right way. We handled everything as gracefully as we could. It was an amazing time, it was handled perfectly. I think everyone understood where we were at — the people involved in the situation. Things worked out the best for all of us.

“We’re all trying to do the best we can do now — that’s what happens in life. You don’t know where life is gonna lead. I think the only thing I know how to do is give it all I can in every day, every moment and the people who really bet on me, I want to do really well for them,” Recently, BetOnline.ag tracked more than 110,000 posts on Twitter to see if fans are rooting for Brady or the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick. Here’s a state-by-break down of the results.

Alabama-Connecticut

Alabama: Belichick

Alaska: Brady

Arkansas: Brady

Californa: Brady

Colorado: Brady

Connecticut: Belichick

Delaware-Indiana

Delaware: Belichick

Florida: Brady

Georgia: Brady

Hawaii: Brady

Idaho: Brady

Illinois: Brady

Indiana: Brady

Iowa-Massachusetts

Iowa: Belichick

Kansas: Brady

Kentucky: Brady

Lousiana: Belichick

Maine: Belichick

Maryland: Brady

Massachusetts: Belichick

Michigan-Nevada

Michigan: Brady

Minnesota: Brady

Mississippi: Bray

Missouri: Brady

Montana: Brady

Nebraska: Brady

Nevada: Brady

New Hampshire-Ohio

New Hampshire: Belichick

New Jersey: Brady

New Mexico: Belichick

New York: Brady

North Carolina: Brady

North Dakota: Belichick

Ohio:Brady

Oklahoma-Tennessee

Oklahoma: Brady

Oregon: Brady

Pennslyvania: Belichick

Rhode Island: Belichick

South Carolina: Brady

South Dakota: Brady

Tennessee: Brady

Texas-Wyoming

Texas: Belichick

Utah: Brady

Vermont: Belichick

Virginia: Brady

Washington: Brady

West Virginia: Brady

Wisconsin: Brady

Wyoming: Brady