NFL Fans Choose Between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in Sunday Night Matchup

Sunday night is a huge night for the NFL. Tom Brady returns to New England as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New England Patriots. This is the first time Brady has faced his former team after leaving them in February 2020 and signing with the Buccaneers one month later. Brady spoke to reporters this week about leaving the Patriots for the Buccaneers.
“All those things are super personal,” Brady said. “We had a great relationship. Everything was handled the right way. We handled everything as gracefully as we could. It was an amazing time, it was handled perfectly. I think everyone understood where we were at — the people involved in the situation. Things worked out the best for all of us.
“We’re all trying to do the best we can do now — that’s what happens in life. You don’t know where life is gonna lead. I think the only thing I know how to do is give it all I can in every day, every moment and the people who really bet on me, I want to do really well for them,” Recently, BetOnline.ag tracked more than 110,000 posts on Twitter to see if fans are rooting for Brady or the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick. Here’s a state-by-break down of the results.
Alabama-Connecticut
Alabama: Belichick
Alaska: Brady
Arkansas: Brady
Californa: Brady
Colorado: Brady
Connecticut: Belichick
Delaware-Indiana
Delaware: Belichick
Florida: Brady
Georgia: Brady
Hawaii: Brady
Idaho: Brady
Illinois: Brady
Indiana: Brady
Iowa-Massachusetts
Iowa: Belichick
Kansas: Brady
Kentucky: Brady
Lousiana: Belichick
Maine: Belichick
Maryland: Brady
Massachusetts: Belichick
Michigan-Nevada
Michigan: Brady
Minnesota: Brady
Mississippi: Bray
Missouri: Brady
Montana: Brady
Nebraska: Brady
Nevada: Brady
New Hampshire-Ohio
New Hampshire: Belichick
New Jersey: Brady
New Mexico: Belichick
New York: Brady
North Carolina: Brady
North Dakota: Belichick
Ohio:Brady
Oklahoma-Tennessee
Oklahoma: Brady
Oregon: Brady
Pennslyvania: Belichick
Rhode Island: Belichick
South Carolina: Brady
South Dakota: Brady
Tennessee: Brady
Texas-Wyoming
Texas: Belichick
Utah: Brady
Vermont: Belichick
Virginia: Brady
Washington: Brady
West Virginia: Brady
Wisconsin: Brady
Wyoming: Brady