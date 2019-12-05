Tom Brady Admits He Doesn’t Want to Be Called the ‘GOAT’

Most NFL experts and fans believe that Tom Brady is the GOAT — Greatest of All Time. But while he knows he has accomplished a lot since entering the NFL in 2000, he’s not going to call himself that now or even in the future. Jason Kennedy of E! sat down with the New England Patriots quarterback for the new show, In the Room. When asking Brady if he liked being called the GOAT, the 42-year-old had an interesting reply for him.

“I’d rather you insult me or something like that,” he said, before going into detail over the semantics. One of the reasons Brady doesn’t like being called the GOAT has to do with the people who have helped him get to where he is today knowing well that the journey he took involved a lot of people and made sure to give them credit. “There’s a lot of important people in my life. I think every person I’ve been around, I’ve learned something from.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brady has won six Super Bowls during his time with the Patriots which makes him the only player in NFL history to have six Super Bowl rings. And while it might be a lot of fun being Tom Brady, he said he has a lot of work to do on and off the field.

“I try to do the best I can do. And I’m certainly not perfect,” Brady added.

After the Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this year, Brady was on Good Morning America with former NFL star Michael Strahan. He said being called the GOAT did not make him feel comfortable.

“I don’t even like that. I don’t even like it. It makes me cringe,” Brady said per 247Sports during a sit-down interview with Strahan in Magic Kingdom after the Patriots were able to beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. “I guess I take compliments worse than I take … I wish you would say, ‘You’re trash. You’re too old. You’re too slow. You can’t get it done no more’ and I would say ‘Thank you very much. I’m going to go prove you wrong.’”

Brady may not consider himself as the best player in NFL history, but it’s hard to argue what he’s done. Along with six Super Bowl wins, Brady has appeared in nine Super Bowls. He has thrown for 73,782 yards, which ranks second in NFL history and he has thrown 535 touchdown passes which also ranks second all-time.