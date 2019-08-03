NFL Community Celebrates Tom Brady’s 42nd Birthday

Some call him Touchdown Tom; others simply refer to him as The Pharaoh. But no matter what you call him, it’s impossible to deny that Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. He has the wins, he has the records, and he continues to defy Father Time.

July 3 marks another important day in Brady’s life considering that it is his birthday. As of 2019, the New England Patriots quarterback is now 42 years old. And yet, he only appears to be 33. That TB12 Method appears to be working very well indeed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of course, Brady aging another year also means that it’s time for various figures around the NFL community to send their good wishes while explaining what makes the longtime QB so effective at his job. Some of the messages were heartfelt while others ranged closer to jokes. Others, however, simply listed Brady’s career accomplishments as a very direct message.

Let’s go through the list of the posts celebrating Brady’s 42nd birthday.

​

Julian Edelman, the MVP of Super Bowl LIII and Tom Brady’s favorite target, is undefeated on social media. The former quarterback-turned-wide receiver said “happy birthday” to Brady in his own unique way, creating a video compilation from footage throughout the QB’s career. Some moments were heartfelt with Edelman and Brady embracing while others focused on the goofier moments. He obviously included Brady looking for a high five and receiving nothing in return.

Of course, Edelman set the entire video to “You’re Still the One” by Shania Twain. He also said that Brady was too “f’n old for birthday cake.”

​

Gisele Bundchen is someone that sees a different side of Tom Brady. Instead of viewing him simply as a quarterback, she knows him as a loving husband and father. More importantly, she sees Brady as the “avocado to her toast.” That statement alone is a sign of true love, especially with paired with a photo of Brady wearing an avocado costume.

​

Is Tom Brady the Messiah? If you ask someone from Massachusetts, the answer is a resounding YES. Joking aside, Brady is truly a man that truly made the Patriots a household name. Granted, New England did appear in the Super Bowl in 1985, as well as 1996, but Brady brought this franchise to another level.

The first photo of Baby Boy Brady in the delivery room: pic.twitter.com/igVO6GEUGB — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) August 3, 2019

​

Guillermo, who is the “security guard” on Jimmy Kimmel Live, was one of the many individuals to wish Brady happy birthday on Twitter. He has enjoyed many interactions with the Patriots QB, including a moment on the show in which Kimmel lured Brady into throwing a football through Matt Damon’s window.

Happy birthday to ⁦@TomBrady⁩ the goat have a wonderful birthday pic.twitter.com/UpiI1mNHQ4 — Guillermo (@IAMGUILLERMO) August 3, 2019

​

Manny Pacquiao may be one of the most famous boxers in history, but even he is taking time to give props to Tom Brady. The two-time winner of the ESPY Best Fighter Award and current Senator of the Philippines said happy birthday to Brady on Saturday morning, expressing that he is now looking forward to turning 42.

After all these years, you still reign as a @SuperBowl champion. You are making me look forward to turning 42! Happy birthday, @TomBrady! — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) August 3, 2019

​

The message from Dov Kleiman is a very simple one. Just look at how effective Tom Brady has been throughout his career, even after being a sixth-round pick back in 2000. Brady is the only player in NFL history with six Super Bowl rings to his name, and he has appeared in a jaw-dropping nine total games. As Kleiman writes, Brady has been to more Super Bowls (nine) in his 17 healthy years than he has missed (eight).

Happy 42nd Birthday to Tom Brady 🐐



From 2015-2017, Brady had the most TDs, QB Rating and Wins – He won SB MVP in 2016, Regular MVP in 2017 and reached 3 straight SBs, winning his 6th ring last year.



In 17 healthy years as a starter, he’s made more SBs (9) than he’s missed (8). pic.twitter.com/xZfrZIcGqp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 3, 2019

​

With Tom Brady turning 42, the question inevitably becomes, “When will he retire?” The answer depends on who you ask. Brady has previously stated that he wants to play until he is 45, which would be the longest career by a quarterback. Is it possible?

Happy 42nd birthday to @TomBrady!



Can the 🐐 really play until he’s 45? pic.twitter.com/fdNRLGLwLJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 3, 2019

Outsiders have been referencing a gradual decline for nearly half a decade, but Brady continues to seemingly get stronger on a yearly basis. His arm strength has appeared to fluctuate over the years, but he is still very effective while leading touchdown drives.

​

There aren’t many individuals that can claim that they get better looking with age. Paul Rudd is one of the most famous members of this group considering that at the age of 50 he still appears to be 27. Well, Brady is giving Rudd a run for his money. Bill Speros posted a video showcasing Brady’s transformation throughout his life, and the changes are staggering.

​

Tom Brady has a very unique diet, as described in his book. The man doesn’t eat strawberries and avoids anything with refined sugars. So how will this affect his birthday celebration? After all, Brady won’t be digging into a massive German Chocolate Cake or a pint of Ben & Jerry’s. Well, Eric Stangel provided his opinion while wishing a happy birthday.

Happy birthday to Tom Brady who will eat mashed avocado today and pretend it’s ice cream — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) August 3, 2019

​

The New England Patriots actually posted multiple messages on Twitter wishing Brady a happy birthday. One was simple and to the point while the other was a video detailing the way that he treats all of his teammates. In this video compilation, the various members described their first interaction with the veteran QB and how he felt the need to introduce himself despite being the most famous player in the entire league.