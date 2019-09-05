Todd Gurley Sends Message to Ezekiel Elliott After Signing Record-Breaking Contract

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million contract extension on Wednesday, and many experts and fans loved the deal. There was also a star player who showed his support for Elliott and he’s now the second-highest-paid running back in the league. Los Angeles Rams running back Toddy Gurley heard the news of Elliott signing his record-breaking contract and he sent Elliott a message on Twitter.

Yessir, congrats Ezekiel Elliott,” Gurley wrote as he put a crown emoji to end the tweet.

Elliott’s deal includes $50 million in guaranteed money. Overall, the Ohio State alum will earn $103 million over eight years which makes it the richest contract for a running back in NFL history. He surpasses Gurley who signed a four-year $60 million with $45 million guaranteed last year.

When it comes to Gurley and Elliott, both players have been the two best running backs in the NFL the last three years. Gurley was drafted by the Rams in 2015 and he made an impact his rookie season, rushing for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2017, Gurley was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after recording 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns which led the NFL. Last year, the Georgia alum recorded 1,831 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns which once again led the league.

In his three seasons in Dallas, Elliott has rushed for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018 and he has led the NFL in rush yards per carry the last three years. So this contract Elliott signed was earned and now the Cowboys can focus on defending their NFC East title.

And once the deal was done, Elliott told reporters why he needed this contract to happen.

“Why? Because I think I’m the best,” Elliott said on Wednesday.

Gurley and Elliott may have signed big contracts, but are they still underpaid? If you ask Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson, the answer would be yes.

“Ezekiel’s contract is the biggest of all time. But I still think the position is grossly underpaid,” Simpson said. Wide receivers are getting three or four million than what he just signed for and do you realize he caught 77 passes last year.”

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the running back position. But as of now, two of the best backs will be with their teams for the next few years which makes those fanbases very happy.