Titans Return to Team Facility Following COVID-19 Outbreak, Postponed Game

The Tennessee Titans have taken a major step toward returning to the football field. The NFL team had zero positive COVID-19 tests for the second consecutive day, which meant that the players and coaches could return to the facility for the first time in 11 days. Additionally, the lack of positive tests meant that the rescheduled game against the Buffalo Bills could potentially take place on Tuesday night. The Titans had more than 20 people test positive for the coronavirus, prompting the postponement of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the closure of the facility.

The fans expressed considerable excitement about the return to the team facility on Saturday, as well as the potential of a game on Tuesday night. Many proclaimed that the coronavirus outbreak was a setback in the season, but they still said that Super Bowl LV is well within reach. The Titans are still 3-0 and could remain undefeated with a win against the Buffalo Bills. The fans said that they want to see the win happen, but they also pleaded with the team to prioritize health and safety.