Titans Return to Team Facility Following COVID-19 Outbreak, Postponed Game
The Tennessee Titans have taken a major step toward returning to the football field. The NFL team had zero positive COVID-19 tests for the second consecutive day, which meant that the players and coaches could return to the facility for the first time in 11 days. Additionally, the lack of positive tests meant that the rescheduled game against the Buffalo Bills could potentially take place on Tuesday night. The Titans had more than 20 people test positive for the coronavirus, prompting the postponement of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the closure of the facility.
The fans expressed considerable excitement about the return to the team facility on Saturday, as well as the potential of a game on Tuesday night. Many proclaimed that the coronavirus outbreak was a setback in the season, but they still said that Super Bowl LV is well within reach. The Titans are still 3-0 and could remain undefeated with a win against the Buffalo Bills. The fans said that they want to see the win happen, but they also pleaded with the team to prioritize health and safety.
Titans are FINALLY back at the training facility! 😍🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/zWfjL4SNVC— Josh Reinbold (@JoshReinbold) October 10, 2020
#titans return to the practice facility yesssss pic.twitter.com/xh8eGYYiOx— AJ Brown’s Blonde Dot (@titanup2020) October 10, 2020
Practice social distancing and don’t ruin the nfl season for all teams.— Aaron Finney ⭐️ (@afin08) October 10, 2020
Wear a mask— Curie, Tesla & Roentgen, LLC (@Radxraymd) October 10, 2020
Good news:No Titans tested positive today so they can practice @ The Team's facility today & likely play Tuesday s. Bills in Nashville! Wow!#Titans2020 #NFL2020— TReese82 (@TReese82) October 10, 2020
No positive tests for the #Titans after 2 days in a row. Open that facility up and let's get to work guys! You've got a Tuesday night game to get ready for. Also, it seems they CDC knows their stuff since the last positive came up at the 11.5 days timeframe they said it can take.— Brian Keller (@BucksFanBK) October 10, 2020
He going to explain why his organization knowingly violated NFL COVID protocols?— Ambar Bhargava (@ambharga) October 10, 2020
I'd wear some PPE friend pic.twitter.com/GSDiWGRroh— Joey Jo-Jo Jr. Shabadoo (@JoeyJrShabad00) October 10, 2020
Bro what??? Did they Lysol it down at least? I can't have no more Covid!— Streamers Playbook (@StreamersPB) October 10, 2020
0% chance of any accountability to be heard at said press conference.— Jason Sanders (@weissoldier) October 10, 2020
🤦🏼♂️— Jonny "95%" SpO2 (@jonNYC5yve) October 10, 2020
do we have any wide receivers left— rayden (@thatguyrayden) October 10, 2020
@Titans need to be hammered by the league for being so irresponsible. They put the entire league in jeopardy. Bye bye draft picks.— I Love The Bills (@ILoveTheBills2) October 10, 2020