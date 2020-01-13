Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Reveals He Won’t ‘Part Ways With His Manhood’ Despite Previous Claims

With the Tennessee Titans set to face off with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, there is an opportunity for a return to the Super Bowl for the first time since January 2000. This would create concern for Vrabel’s “manhood” considering that he said he would willingly cut it off for a Super Bowl. Now, however, he has changed his tune.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated’s Charlotte Wilder after Saturday’s victory, Vrabel revealed that he won’t be cutting off any parts of his body despite earlier claims. He will be keeping his manhood intact even if the Titans secure a spot in Super Bowl LIV and defeat the NFC’s representative. The comment made over the summer was simply used to have some fun.

“Oh, I meant,” Vrabel said after the game. “Listen, I didn’t want to disappoint Taylor and Will when I went on the podcast. I knew they were gonna ask me things that probably, if I just clammed up, [the show] wouldn’t be very fun. So I tried to make it as fun as possible.”

Back in July 2019, the second-year coach wanted to show off his dedication to the Titans and their playoff opportunities. He appeared on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, which is hosted by Titans tackle Taylor Lewan and Raiders linebacker Will Compton, and was asked if he would “cut off his d– for a Super Bowl.”

“Been married 20 years … yea, probably,” Vrabel said. This was met with surprise from Lewan and Compton considering that the head coach has three Super Bowl rings from his playing career, all of which were won with the New England Patriots.

Once this comment was revealed, the fans responded by talking about how they loved their head coach even more. They appreciated his dedication and felt that it would ultimately lead to a Super Bowl victory. Fast-forward six months, and that future is possible.

The Titans entered the playoffs as underdogs due to barely slipping in, but they have since defeated the defending Super Bowl champions in the New England Patriots and the best regular-season team in the Baltimore Ravens. The upcoming opponent won’t be a simple out considering that the Chiefs just put up 51 points on the Houston Texans, but the Titans will not be shying away from the challenge.

Vrabel’s team is full of confidence and is ready for every challenge that stands between them and the Lombardi Trophy. They just won’t celebrate a potential victory by sending Vrabel to surgery.

Photo Credit: Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images