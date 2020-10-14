Watch Titans' Derrick Henry Deliver Monster Stiff-Arm to Bills' Josh Norman

✖

Derrick Henry continues to show why the Tennessee Titans stole him in the NFL Draft back in 2016. On Tuesday night during the Titans' 42-16 win over the Buffalo Bills, Henry delivered a monster stiff-arm to Bills cornerback Josh Norman. The play happened six minutes left in the second quarter, and Henry's stiff-arm sent Norman flying off the field.

After the game, Henry explained how he was able to stiff-arm Norman into next week. "I have been doing too many curls," Henry said as reported by Sports Illustrated. "I have to lay off the arms." Titans fans don't want Henry to lay off another as he's a big reason the team is 4-0. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has seen his share of impressive plays from Henry, but the stiff arm got him pumped up.

"I screamed, 'Holy crap!'" Tannehill said when he first saw it. "That was unbelievable just to see the way he tossed that guy. Derrick is a special player. We've seen the stiff arm from him. I saw it all last year. I've seen it before I got here, highlights of it. Obviously, he's strong, physically a tough runner. That was probably one of the meanest stiff arms I've ever seen, no doubt."

In four games this season, Henry has rushed for 376 yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries. He's coming off a huge 2019 season where he rushed for a league-leading 1,540 yard and 16 touchdowns. His production last year led to him being named to the All-Pro Second Team.

Tuesday night's game was the first for the Titans since their Week 3 contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed due to the team dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. It was also the season their game against the Bills was played on Tuesday and not Sunday afternoon.

"They're all about want and desire. We want to win every game and we have to prepare in any matter that we have to get the team ready. " Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said after the win over the Bills as reported by NFL.com. "All the credit goes to the players for sticking together and going out there and executing and playing in a manner in which they did."