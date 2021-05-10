Tim Tebow Expected to Sign Contract With NFL Team

✖

Tim Tebow is heading back to the NFL. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the former Florida Gators star quarterback is expected to sign a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will not play quarterback for the Jaguars as he worked out with the team as a tight end in the days leading up to the NFL Draft.

When Tebow was playing quarterback in the NFL in the early part of the 2010 decade, many experts thought he would be better suited as a tight end. The 33-year old hasn't played in a regular-season game in nine years and hasn't been in an NFL training camp since 2015 when he was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Earlier this month, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer talked about Tebow possibly returning to the NFL.

"Tim and I've talked about, when he was a quarterback in the NFL that was a big topic. I was so busy I didn't give him the time," Meyer said who coached Tebow when they were at Florida. 'What do you think? What do you think?' and I didn't know, I was too busy to even think it through. I know playing a position in the National Football League without — that's a long shot, this is years ago. How did it happen this time? We had a conversation. He worked out with our tight ends coach, I stopped by, did not stay for the whole workout."

Despite not playing quarterback for the Jaguars, it's possible Tebow could be a mentor to No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Despite Tebow's flaws at the quarterback position, he found ways to win. He even won a playoff game leading the Denver Broncos over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a wild-card playoff game in 2011.

"The most important thing for Trevor is to learn the offense, it's not to sell billboards around the state of Florida," Meyer said. "And we're going to be very cautious about that. The good thing is that's very important to him. He's not a guy, as you can see, he's not even at the draft. His focus is he wants to live here, he wants to move here, he wants to train here, he wants to win. Obviously, that's very appealing to our staff."

Tebow played three seasons in the NFL (spent another two on the practice squad), playing two seasons with the Broncos and one with the New York Jets. He played four seasons at Florida where he was the Heisman winner in 2007 and a two-time national champion.