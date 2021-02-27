Tiger Woods Receives Video Message From Donald Trump Jr. After Car Accident

✖

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car rollover crash on Tuesday morning, sending him to the hospital and prompting an outpouring of support. Peers and fans alike wished for a full recovery, including former President Donald Trump and his family. Donald Trump Jr., in particular, recorded a video saying that he is pulling for Woods.

Donald Jr. posted a video on Rumble featuring several photos of his family with Woods. He sent well-wishes from the entire Trump family in the aftermath of the crash. Donald Jr. also said that he believes Woods is someone that will be able to make a full recovery and return to his beloved sport. Donald Jr. specifically mentioned the perseverance that will aid in this pursuit.

"Guys, I just wanted to do a quick video wishing Tiger Woods — and really, his whole family — the best from me and my family," Donald Jr. "I know my father thinks of him, as we all do, as one of the great athletes of all time. Arguably the greatest of all time in golf."

Donald Jr. continued and said that the accident was a terrible tragedy that happened to a "great guy." He said he can only imagine what Woods is going through in reference to the multiple leg injuries and subsequent surgeries. Though Donald Jr. said that there was a silver lining in that Woods is someone who could recover from the injury and return to the top of the game.

"I think Tiger's legacy is winning," Donald Jr. said. "It's getting to the top and staying there. It's coming back and fighting through adversity. I think, again, if there is someone who can do it, it's him. Those qualities are why my father gave him the Presidential Medal of Freedom and awarded him that a year or two ago."

Woods' team released a statement Friday evening that provided a positive update about his recovery. They revealed that the golfer had received "follow-up procedures on his injuries" Friday morning at Cedars-Sinai. The message provided no further updates about Woods' health while asking for privacy. Although the statement thanked all of the fans for their support and positive messages.

"On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic care trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes," said Dr. Anish Mahajan, interim CEO of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, on Friday. He announced that Woods was moving to a different hospital for continued care. "Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is a teaching hospital and one of only five Level 1 Trauma Centers in Los Angeles County."