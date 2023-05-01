Donald Trump Publishes Letters From Princess Diana, King Charles Without Permission

Former President Donald Trump published a new book last week that is not sitting well with some in the U.K. The book is called Letters to Trump and is comprised mostly of of his correspondence with other celebrities and public figures from the years before his presidency. That includes a letter from King Charles III and a letter from Princess Diana, both written in the 1990s.

Letters to Trump was released by Winning Team Publishing – a small, new company co-founded by Donald Trump Jr. with little reach in the industry. That may help explain why the book costs $99 per copy, with the option of buying a signed copy for $399. Still, according to a report by The Telegraph the British royal family is not pleased that this book contains personal letters from the king and his late ex-wife, both published without their permission. So far, few details of the letters' contents have been made public, but at the very least it is a violation of decorum.

“You have really fascinating letters in here from Putin, from XI, from Un in North Korea. What I notice is a common thread.. you had a personal relationship with every one of these leaders whether they’re genocidal maniacs…” pic.twitter.com/ZdfeFwWgDb — Acyn (@Acyn) April 24, 2023

The letter from the king was reportedly written in 1995 when he was Charles, Prince of Wales. The prince was separated from Princess Diana but would not finalize his divorce until 1996. In the letter, he reportedly "thanks Mr. Trump for offering an honorary membership to the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and "wishes Mr. Trump success in his new private members' club." Some reports say that the prince even "expressed an interest in visiting" Mar-a-Lago, but so far it seems that not enough sources have read the book to confirm this.

As for Princess Diana, she reportedly wrote to Trump in 1997 to thank him for sending her flowers on her birthday. She apparently referred to him familiarly as "Donald" and wrote: "They truly are quite magnificent, and I am deeply touched that you have thought of me in this special way." The letter would have been written within months of the princess' untimely death.

Letters to Trump is marketed to the former president's biggest fans and supporters. The logline reads: "Before President Donald J. Trump created the most significant political movement in American history, he had already achieved tremendous success as one of America's most prominent real estate moguls and acclaimed media personalities. LETTERS TO TRUMP reveals part of the incredible private collection of correspondence between President Trump and the countless world leaders, celebrities, athletes and business leaders who shaped the United States, and the world!"

The book reportedly also contains letters and correspondence with former British Prime Minister David Cameron, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, Chinese ruler Xi Xin Ping, North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, former president Bill Clinton and media magnate Oprah Winfrey, among others. Letters to Trump is available now at some bookstores in hardcover format for $99. It is not available in digital, paperback or audiobook formats.