Tiger Woods Accident: Justin Thomas Holds Back Tears Talking About 'Closest Friend'

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car rollover accident on Tuesday, sending him to the hospital with "multiple leg injuries." Many fans and peers responded to the news by expressing concern about his safety. Justin Thomas was among this group, and he held back tears while discussing the accident.

"I'm sick to my stomach," Thomas told reporters on Tuesday. He had learned about the accident roughly 15 minutes prior to meeting virtually with the media. "It hurts to see one of my closest friends get in an accident. Man, I just hope he's all right. [I'm] just worried for his kids. I'm sure they're struggling."

Justin Thomas got emotional while reacting to the news of Tiger Woods’ accident. pic.twitter.com/7YC3TNzM0f — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 23, 2021

According to the Golf Channel, Thomas has dealt with an emotional few weeks. His grandfather, Paul passed away. The golfer then missed the cut during the Genesis Invitational. "It’s been a tough year. It’s unfortunate what happened with my grandpa and, like I said, I just hope Tiger’s all right," Thomas said.

There were several prominent figures sending well-wishes on Tuesday after learning about Woods' crash. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said "prayers up" for the professional golfer while former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson said that he hoped Woods was okay.

"Praying for my brother [Tiger Woods] as we all anxiously await more news," Alex Rodriguez tweeted. "Thinking of him and his entire family [praying hands emoji]" The comments continued on social media as thousands of more people weighed in.

"We have been made aware of Tiger Woods’ car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Tuesday and said that the single-car accident had occurred just after 7 a.m. local time. The authorities said that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The SUV sustained major damage, and emergency services had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate Woods before taking him to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

His agent revealed to Golf Digest that Woods suffered multiple leg injuries and that he was undergoing surgery. LA Sheriff's Dept. Lt. Michael White later provided further information. He said that Woods' injuries were considered "non-life-threatening."