Tiger Woods Accident: Donald Trump Has Message for Golfer in Wake of Car Crash

Tiger Woods is recovering from a serious car accident he was involved in on Tuesday, and Donald Trump has a message for him. The former president released a short statement to Woods, wishing him well and hoping he recovers quickly. The message was sent through Trump's senior advisor Jason Miller.

“Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” Trump said in the statement. Trump knows Woods very well as he awarded the legendary golfer the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019. This came shortly after Woods won his fifth Masters title and 15th major overall. When awarding Woods the medal, Trump said: "Congratulations again on your amazing comeback and your amazing life and for giving sports fans everywhere a lifetime of memories."

“This has been an unbelievable experience,” Woods said. As mentioned by CNN, the Medal of Freedom recognizes people who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors," some of the athletes who have won the award when Trump was in office were Alan Page Rodger Staubachand the late Babe Ruth.

The good news for Woods the injuries he suffered in the crash are non-life-threatening. However, fellow golfer Justin Thomas was very upset when he heard the news, stating: "I'm sick to my stomach. You know, it hurts to see one of your - now one of my closest friends get in an accident. Man, I just hope he's all right. Just worry for his kids, you know. I'm sure they're struggling."

The Masters also reacted to the news of Woods's accident. “Tiger Woods is part of the Augusta National family, and the news of his accident is upsetting to all of us," chairman Fred Ridley said. "We pray for him, for his full recovery and for his family during this difficult time."

Woods has won a total of 82 tournaments on the PGA Tour. He has dealt with his share of issues off-the-green, including a 2017 DUI arrest and numerous injuries. Before the accident, Woods underwent his fifth back surgery, making his availability to play in the Masters questionable. He is coming off a disappointing 2020 season, playing nine times with his best finish being a tie for ninth in January.