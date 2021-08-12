Tiger Woods Update: Golf Star Reportedly Has One Challenge During Recovery

✖

Tiger Woods continues his long journey of recovery. But as he heals from the injuries he suffered from a car accident back in February, the 45-year-old golf star has not been able to do one big thing. According to PEOPLE, Woods still has not been able to play golf during his rehab and recovery.

"Tiger is in good spirits and doing well, but he has not been able to play any golf at all," a source close to Woods told PEOPLE adding he "has not been to The Woods Jupiter, his south Florida restaurant, since before the accident in California." This comes after Woods was spotted in Los Angeles with his girlfriend Erica Herman on crutches and wearing a protective sleeve on his right leg.

Rickie Folwer spoke to reporters last month and said that Woods still has a long road ahead of him. "I know he's been getting after it as far as rehab goes, that takes up most of his day," Fowler said. "I know it's been tough. It's a long road till now, he's got a long road ahead, but he's putting the work in." Woods was involved in a single-car accident on Feb. 23 outside of Los Angeles. He underwent surgery following the accident, and Anish Mahajan, MD, chief medical officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said that Woods "suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity."

In May, Woods talked about his recovery. “This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods said to Golf Digest. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.” Golf Digest asked Woods if he will play golf again. He said: “My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Woods is one of the best golfers to ever play the sport. He is an 11-time winner of the PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year Awards. Wood is also10-time leading money winner of the PGA Tour and has won 15 major championships including five Masters Tournaments. This year, Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.