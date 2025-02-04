Tiger Woods’ Mother Kultida Woods Dead at 78

Kultida Woods, the mother of Tiger Woods, died on Tuesday, Feb. 4. She was 80. The golf legend announced his family’s loss in a statement on social media the day of Kultida’s passing, calling his mom his “biggest fan” and “greatest supporter.”

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” Tiger began his statement. “My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible.”

He continued, “She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie,” concluding, “Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”

Kultida’s cause of death has not been announced. She was last seen publicly cheering on her son at Tiger’s TGL match last week in Florida.

Tiger Woods holds the trophy as he poses with his mother Kultida Woods after winning the 100th US Open at the Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 18, 2000 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tiger paid tribute to his mother last year when he was presented with the Bob Jones Award, the highest honor of the United States Golf Association. “My mom doesn’t get enough credit,” Woods said during his acceptance speech. “Everyone thought that it was my dad when I went on the road, which it was, but Mom was at home. If you don’t know, Mom has been there my entire life.”

“This award, I accept it in humbleness and just unbelievable regard for the past recipients, but I also accept it for my mommy, too,” he continued. “She allowed me to get here. She allowed me to do these things, chase my dreams, and the support and love — I didn’t do this alone. I had the greatest rock that any child could possibly have: my mom. Thank you, Mommy.”