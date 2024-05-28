Influential Musician Dies of Cancer: 'Spider' John Koerner Was 85

"Spider" John Koerner, an influential Minneapolis guitarist and singer with an international reputation, died on May 18 at the age of 85 after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer in mid-March. The folk and blues musician, whose real name was John Allan Koerner, passed away at his home in Minneapolis, surrounded by family members, including his son Chris Kalmbach, reported Star Tribune.

Koerner was a fixture in the Minnesota music scene for over six decades, known for his style and authenticity. He sat at the same corner stool nearly every day at Palmer's Bar in Minneapolis, where they kept an electric mug warmer for his coffee and brandy, according to the outlet. He played the same big-body 12-string acoustic guitar from the Newport Folk Festival to Minneapolis' Triangle Bar, singing many of the same old-school folk and blues songs at every gig, from "Leadbelly" and "Memphis Minnie" tunes to his own original material.

"The music world lost a great artist, and we lost Grandpa John," Kalmbach wrote in a Facebook post tribute to his father. Several weeks ago, Koerner began receiving hospice care.

Early in his career, Koerner played in a duo with Bob Dylan in the coffee houses near the University of Minnesota, reported MPR News. He then gained prominence in the influential blues trio Koerner, Ray & Glover, alongside Dave "Snaker" Ray and Tony "Little Sun" Glover.

Their debut album, Blues, Rags & Hollers, released in 1963, was praised by music legends like John Lennon, David Bowie, and The Doors and inspired many artists, per The New York Times obituary. "Demolishing the puny vocalizations of 'folk' trios like the Kingston Trio and Peter, Paul and Whatsit, Koerner and company showed how it should be done," David Bowie wrote in a 2003 article in Vanity Fair.

Despite his considerable impact on the music world, Koerner remained modest about his success. "I wouldn't want the kind of success that Bob Dylan has, in terms of my personal life," he told the Star Tribune in 2005. "He's got people picking through his garbage." Koerner was naturally modest, as his son noted: "He is an immensely humble person. I learned about the majority of his life from interviews on things like NPR and MPR," he told MPR News.

Country star Bonnie Raitt, who considered Koerner a close friend and was influenced by his music, paid tribute to him, saying, "There was simply no one like him. Between his incredibly unique, funky, rhythmic guitar playing and singing, his great original songs and the hilarious, long-winding stories he'd weave into his sets, there was simply no one like him." Raitt's admiration for Koerner extended beyond his musical talents, as she praised his zest for life and curiosity.

Koerner's legacy extends beyond his music. He served as a mentor and inspiration to many musicians, including Dylan himself. "When he spoke, he was soft-spoken, but when he sang, he became a field holler shouter," Dylan wrote of Koerner in his autobiography, Chronicles, Vol. 1, per Star Tribune.

Even though Koerner's music didn't achieve mainstream success, he left a lasting impact on the folk and blues artists who followed him. As Charlie Parr, a musician heavily influenced by Koerner, told Rolling Stone, "He changed my life, pure and simple, and I'm grateful—very grateful—that I had the opportunity to tell him that."

In the days following his passing, tributes poured in from fellow musicians, fans, and venues like Palmer's Bar. Plans for memorial concerts and events are being discussed. In addition to his son Chris Kalmbach, Koerner is survived by his son Matt, daughter Mia, and several grandchildren.