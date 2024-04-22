Dennis Quaid Addresses the Age Gap Between Him and Wife Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid doesn't "really think about" the 39-year age gap between himself and his wife, Laura Savoie. The 70-year-old actor, who tied the knot in June 2020 with Savoie, 31, opened up to Fox News Digital about their relationship, calling his fourth wife the "light of [his] life."

"I haven't spoken out about the age difference of my wife. Other people have. But...I really don't think about it," the actor told the outlet, adding, "She's got so much going on that, you know, I just don't notice it. She's just, she's the light of my life." When it comes to their relationship, which sparked in 2019 when the two met at a business event, Quaid added, "I wasn't looking for it, and she came along, and it's God put us together."

Quaid has spoken about his relationship age gap before, telling The Guardian in 2019 that "it really doesn't bother us." He told the outlet at the time of the discourse surrounding his relationship, "Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can't comment on the way they feel; I can't even get angry."

The Parent Trap star was previously married to P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983, Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001 and Kimberly Buffington from 2004 to 2018. Quaid shares 27-year-old son Jack with Ryan and 16-year-old twins Thomas and Zoe with Buffington.

"I didn't go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed," Quaid continued of his relationship with Savoie. "You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don't fall in love easy. But I can't let what a few people think control all that. I've been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life."

Quaid and Savoie, who reside together in Nashville, Tennessee, also share a production company Bonniedale Films. Bonniedale is behind Quaid's new film, The Long Game, which is based on a true story and the book Mustang Miracle by Humberto G. Garcia. In the film, Quaid stars alongside Jay Hernandez in the story that follows "five young Mexican-American caddies, [who] out of the love for the game, were determined to learn how to play, so they created their own golf course in the middle of the South Texas desert," according to a film synopsis.