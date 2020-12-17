Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Look Alike on Golf Course, and Social Media Loves It

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods are ready to dominate a golf tournament. On Thursday, the duo was seen at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida ahead of the PNC Championship. Tiger and Charlie were standing side-by-side on the driving range, and their swings were nearly identical.

Charlie is already making a name for himself in the golf world, winning a tournament in Florida back in August. He took part in a US Kids Golf-sanctioned event at Hammock Golf Club in Palm City, Florida and finished in first place in the age 11 category. He was five strokes ahead of the second-place finisher.

"He's starting to get into it," Woods said in an interview with Golf Digest in July. "He's starting to understand how to play. He's asking me the right questions... It's been an absolute blast to go out there and be with him. He reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up." It looks like Charlie will be a dominant golf pro, meaning he will win more tournaments very soon. And if he's anything like his father, he will be wearing a few green jackets when it's all said and done. Here's a look at fans reacting to Tiger and Charlie looking in-sync on the golf course.