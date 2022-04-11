Tiger Woods Reveals Golf Future After Competing in 2022 Masters

✖

Tiger Woods finished 13 over at the 2022 Masters, which is the worst finish in the tournament for his career. But the goal for Woods was to get back on the course after being in a car accident in February last year. Now fans want to know when will Woods compete in his next tournament. Following the 2022 Masters, Woods revealed he will compete at the Open Championship at St. Andrews in July. But he's not sure if he'll take part in tournaments before or after that.

"I won't be playing a full schedule ever again," Woods told Sky Sports. "It'll be just the big events. I don't know if I'll play [the PGA Championship] at Southern Hills or not. But I am looking forward to St. Andrews. That's something that's very near and dear to my heart. I've won two Opens there. It's the home of golf. It's my favorite golf course in the world. So, I will be there for that one. Anything in between that, I don't know, I will try. There's no doubt -- I will try to get ready for Southern Hills, and we'll see what this body is able to do."

Despite playing in the Masters, Woods is still rehabbing his right leg from the injuries suffered in the accident. The 46-year old could play in another tournament before the Open Championship, but it depends on how his body feels. As mentioned by CBS Sports, Woods was "walking wounded" and used one of his clubs as a cane in the final round of the Masters.

"I don't feel as good as I'd like to feel," Woods said Friday. "I can swing a golf club. The walking's not easy, and it's difficult. As I said with all the hard work, my leg, it's going to be difficult for the rest of my life. That's just the way it is, but I'm able to do it." Woods has nothing to prove as he has won 15 major titles, including five Master tournaments. In his career, Woods has won 82 PGA Tour which ties him for first all-time with Sam Snead. Last month, Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.