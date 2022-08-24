Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy Announce New Golf League
Tiger Woods and Roy McIlroy will play in a new golf league in the foreseeable future. The two golf legends recently announced the launch of TGL, a new tech-infused golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. The league, which will begin play in 2024, will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players competing in a tech-infused venue on Monday nights. There will be 15 regular season matches followed by semifinals and finals matches starting in January 2024. TGL is part of TMRW Sports, a company launched by Woods and McIlroy.
"TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future," Woods said in a statement. "Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports' biggest events. As a big sports fan myself, I'm excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports. We all know what it's like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you. It's something that inherently isn't possible in traditional golf — and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans." Here's a look at what fans have to say about the new golf league.
One person wrote: "So this is why Tiger has so much hate for the guys that signed with that Saudi league. He wanted those big names to play for him!"
Another person wrote: "For everyone saying this is exciting, based off the photos it looks like we are literally going to be watching pros play on a simulator. How is this exciting?"
One person responded: "PGATOUR making all these changes, just because of the LIV competition. They wouldn't have changed a thing and continued to fleese the Players, had Greg not upset them."
Another person tweeted: "Who in the world is going to watch this? I've watched more golf in my life than 99% of people and I can't imagine ever even turning this on."
One Twitter user asked: "Can you answer where these 'arenas' are going to be? Is it just one? is it multiple? are they going to be at elevated PGA Tour events? Popstrokes? Somewhere else?"
One fan said: "Infuse all the tech you want into golf. It's still not going to make golf cool or interesting to a younger audience."
And this fan stated: "I think I remember something like this in an older Tiger Woods PGA game! Was my favorite mode. Had to hit targets/complete objectives to score on your opponent. Can't remember what it was called!"