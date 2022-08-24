Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy Announce New Golf League

Tiger Woods and Roy McIlroy will play in a new golf league in the foreseeable future. The two golf legends recently announced the launch of TGL, a new tech-infused golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. The league, which will begin play in 2024, will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players competing in a tech-infused venue on Monday nights. There will be 15 regular season matches followed by semifinals and finals matches starting in January 2024. TGL is part of TMRW Sports, a company launched by Woods and McIlroy.

"TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future," Woods said in a statement. "Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports' biggest events. As a big sports fan myself, I'm excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports. We all know what it's like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you. It's something that inherently isn't possible in traditional golf — and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans." Here's a look at what fans have to say about the new golf league.