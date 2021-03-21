Tiger Woods Fans Weigh in After Latest Investigation Findings

Saturday morning, an update about the Tiger Woods single-car rollover crash surfaced on social media. TMZ reported that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department found "no evidence" Woods had hit the brakes or taken his foot off the gas pedal before going off the road. This update followed previous reports about the lack of skid marks near the crash site. When Twitter users heard the update, they responded in a wide variety of ways. Some said that the crash had a simple explanation and that Woods was just asleep behind the wheel. Others proclaimed that he was "on something." A third group of Twitter users, however, just called for the media to leave Woods alone and let him recover in peace.

It seems like if anyone else would've been in that accident, there would be no investigation at all, other than possibly testing for alcohol. — Peter Money (@PMoney75300490) March 20, 2021 While the discussions about Woods and the crash continued in the wake of the latest update, there were a few people that weighed in with different comments. This portion of social media proclaimed that they don't care whether Woods braked or accelerated. Instead, they said that the media was putting too much emphasis on this story. prevnext

That’s what happen to me however it is what it is , they gonna dig up his past , all bets are off . — Barce russell ↙️ (@BarceRussell) March 20, 2021 "LEAVE THE MAN ALONE," one Twitter user commented after hearing the latest investigation update. Several others weighed in and echoed this sentiment. They proclaimed that the media wants "to ruin" Woods and his legacy with continued coverage of the crash. prevnext

My guess is that he fell asleep. Any driver, young or old, hits the brakes just out of reflex. If Tiger didn’t, then he was out. If so, he needs to be taken off the road. — Break80 (@joekool59) March 20, 2021 There were a few people on social media discussing the crash and why Woods did not hit the brakes. Several mentioned reflexes and wondered why the golfer didn't automatically respond by moving his feet. "Interesting, one would think doing so an automatic reflex! So what the heck!" one person commented. prevnext

Even if he didn't hit the brakes, how come this car's collision avoidance system didn't? Hyundai will have some explaining to do.... — Ro Bo (@robousta) March 20, 2021 What caused Woods' crash? There were several theories on social media after TMZ's latest update. However, there were some Twitter users that had different comments. They specifically said that the golf star needs to stop driving himself places. "If I have that much money, I'll be damned if I'm driving again," one Twitter user commented. prevnext

Isn’t this like the fourth “wake up call” he’s had though? — timmayo (@timmayo28) March 20, 2021 "I'd go with texting like so many other crashes in America. But these comments are full of a holes," one Twitter user commented. There were several arguments on social media about what caused the crash. Some people claimed that Woods had taken too much medication while others said he was texting and driving. prevnext

I think it's possible he fell asleep, when you're really tired that can happen and it happens so stealthily. It has happened to me while driving, I just woke up, not sure how long I was asleep I was driving on a straight highway with no curves or bends. It could happen to anyone. — Yo_Phatty (@Black_Audacity) March 20, 2021 "It really could, everyone’s so quick to say he was on drugs or drunk, but as someone who commutes an hour to work every morning, this literally could happen to ANYONE, especially someone as busy as I’m sure Tiger is," one person added to the conversation. Several said that Woods falling asleep made sense. prevnext