Tiger Woods Fans Weigh in After Latest Investigation Findings

By John Newby

Saturday morning, an update about the Tiger Woods single-car rollover crash surfaced on social media. TMZ reported that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department found "no evidence" Woods had hit the brakes or taken his foot off the gas pedal before going off the road. This update followed previous reports about the lack of skid marks near the crash site.

When Twitter users heard the update, they responded in a wide variety of ways. Some said that the crash had a simple explanation and that Woods was just asleep behind the wheel. Others proclaimed that he was "on something." A third group of Twitter users, however, just called for the media to leave Woods alone and let him recover in peace.

While the discussions about Woods and the crash continued in the wake of the latest update, there were a few people that weighed in with different comments. This portion of social media proclaimed that they don't care whether Woods braked or accelerated. Instead, they said that the media was putting too much emphasis on this story.

"LEAVE THE MAN ALONE," one Twitter user commented after hearing the latest investigation update. Several others weighed in and echoed this sentiment. They proclaimed that the media wants "to ruin" Woods and his legacy with continued coverage of the crash.

There were a few people on social media discussing the crash and why Woods did not hit the brakes. Several mentioned reflexes and wondered why the golfer didn't automatically respond by moving his feet. "Interesting, one would think doing so an automatic reflex! So what the heck!" one person commented.

What caused Woods' crash? There were several theories on social media after TMZ's latest update. However, there were some Twitter users that had different comments. They specifically said that the golf star needs to stop driving himself places. "If I have that much money, I'll be damned if I'm driving again," one Twitter user commented.

"I'd go with texting like so many other crashes in America. But these comments are full of a holes," one Twitter user commented. There were several arguments on social media about what caused the crash. Some people claimed that Woods had taken too much medication while others said he was texting and driving.

"It really could, everyone’s so quick to say he was on drugs or drunk, but as someone who commutes an hour to work every morning, this literally could happen to ANYONE, especially someone as busy as I’m sure Tiger is," one person added to the conversation. Several said that Woods falling asleep made sense.

"Why on earth are they sharing details of this incident as if it’s a crime to crash your damn car?!?" one Twitter user wrote. There were several that had strong comments about the crash and the coverage. They proclaimed that they didn't want the details of the incident.

