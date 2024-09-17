Heavy metal vocalist Michael McGough is saying goodbye to Being as an Ocean. It's been announced that the singer/bassist is leaving the California hardcore band after 10 years. In a lengthy statement on McGough's exit, Being as an Ocean's founding vocalist Joel Quartuccio shared the news and explained what this will mean for the band.

"To our incredible fans, let me start off by saying how much your love and listenership has meant to me and Michael over the years," Quartuccio wrote in a statement shared to social media. "You are a huge reason why making music is so enjoyable and rewarding. We are forever grateful."

"It is bittersweet to announce that Michael and myself will be going our separate ways, and he will no longer be a member of Being As An Ocean," he went on to share. "This was a mutual decision and amicable agreement. There is no bad blood, there is no love lost, and we wish each other well on our respective journeys. Michael has been an integral part of this band for the past 10 years, and I cannot thank him enough for his love, blood, sweat, and tears that he has given for this band and for myself. I will always love him, consider him a special person in my life, and be forever grateful for all that he has done for and with this band."

Quartuccio then explained that McGough's exit does not mean that Being as an Ocean is going anywhere. "That being said... BAAO IS MY BABY AND WILL CONTINUE ON," he clarified. "It is a part of me and I will never stop putting myself into the work of making music and touring/playing shows as I am able. Music is in my soul and a massive part of my life, of which I have so much more to give. Mike will always be welcome to write music with me, play shows, and I look forward to sharing stages with him in the future."

Finally, Quartuccio added, "These years together have been a pleasure and something I will always treasure. Thank you all and I love you, Mike."

For his part, McGough has since issued a statement confirming his exit, thanking fans for their support, and noting that he is still making music with his solo project, Heart of Gold. Click here to read his full statement.