Tiger Woods' Crash Report Reveals New Details About the Golfer Before Rollover

✖

A 22-page collision report reveals new details on the Tiger Woods accident that occurred in the Los Angeles area in February. According to the report obtained by USA Today, the golf star's blood pressure was “too low to administer any type of pain medication" shortly after the crash. There was also an empty pharmaceutical bottle found in the backpack at the crash site with no label or indication of what was inside.

It was also revealed that Woods was going in a straight line with no steering detected until late in the crash sequence. “Had (Woods) applied his brakes to reduce his speed or steered to correct the direction of travel, he would not have collided with the center median and the collision would not have occurred,” the report stated on the data prepared by Sgt. Michael Downing. The report comes after the sheriff's department announced that speed was the cause of the crash.

The crash happened on Feb. 23, and Woods went straight into a median shortly after 7 a.m. local time. He then struck a curb and hit a wooden sign before driving into opposite lanes and hitting a tree. The Genesis SUV then rolled over in Rolling Hills Estates. Woods was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for broken bones in his right leg.

Jonathan Cherney, a former police detective in Southern California, reviewed the crash scene the following day and said it was "like a classic case of falling asleep behind the wheel because the road curves and his vehicle goes straight." He also said that the collision report supports that notion.

“The data here supports that he was not conscious,” Cherney said Wednesday. "I’m seeing the brakes off the entire time. I don’t see any steering at all (until late in the recorded crash sequence). That’s not indicative of emergency steering at all. This is not consistent with somebody who’s awake behind the wheel.”

Investigators believe Woods was not intoxicated at the time of the crash. Officer Justin Smith reported, "there was no reason to believe (Woods) had been operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol/drugs.” And as for Woods' low blood pressure, a sheriff's captain stated that it “was consistent with shock as a result of collision and the injuries (Woods) sustained."