John Daly Undergoes Cancer Procedure, Hopes to Play Golf With Son in December

Professional golfer John Daly underwent a procedure recently related to cancer. He was diagnosed with bladder cancer back in September but vowed to beat it. He actually moved up the timeline and underwent the procedure early to play in a golf tournament with his son.

According to TMZ, Daly entered the PNC Championship along with his 16-year-old son Little John Daly. His goal was for them to play together in the Dec. 17-20 event, but the timing of his procedure would have clashed with the tournament. He moved up the procedure to fully recover. Now he plans on facing off with Tiger Woods and his son.

The PNC Championship will feature 20 major winners and a member of their respective families. Woods and Daly will both compete, as will defending winner Bernhard Langer. They will compete over the course of two days and 36 holes. The tournament isn't just for bragging rights considering that there is a total purse of $1,085,000 and a special trophy.

"I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together," Woods said in a statement. "It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship."

According to Golf Digest, Woods and his son face 6-1 odds to win the tournament. Justin Thomas and his father have the best odds at 7-2 as they plan to make their PNC Tournament debut. Daly and his son, on the other hand, are 29-1.

When Daly announced his diagnosis in September, he revealed that he had undergone surgery to remove the cancer. However, he said that there was a chance it would return in three months. The doctors caught the cancer in the early stages, but Daly said that he didn't know all of the details and that he would have to change his habits.

"I'm cutting way, way back on the Diet Coke and counting minutes before I can have a cigarette," he said. "I'm trying to quit smoking. The doctors aren't saying it’s too late. Unfortunately, it's a cancer that keeps coming back. But I'm going to listen to them, and I’m going to try and quit smoking." Daly also said that if the cancer doesn't go away, he will continue to live his life. "I’m gonna have some fun."